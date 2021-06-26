Bonang celebrated her 34th in style in New York and showed off some of the gifts she got from her friends

She also had a special message for her fans; she told them that she loves them and she hopes she makes them proud

Bonang also received a lot of love from fans and fellow celebrities on social media as they joined in her celebrations and wished her a happy birthday

Bonang Matheba posted a set of stunning snaps of herself to celebrate her 34th birthday which she is celebrating in her new home city of New York.

South Africans joined in on the celebrations and wished her all the best on her special day. Fans couldn't get over how stunning she looked in her green dress.

Bonang celebrated her first Birthday in New York, this is what her birthday looked like in 2020. Photo credit: bonang_m

She also went live to celebrate her birthday and social media users had a lot of love to send her way on multiple platforms.

Bonang had a special message for South Africa, she told the country

"I love you and hope I'll make you proud."

Bonang unboxes her birthday gifts

Bonang in her stunning green dress

casspernyovest:

"Minora!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!"

thuliphongolo:

"STUNNING! Happy birthday mama! "

ayandancwane:

"Love you BEEEEE More life, more wisdom and more blessings to you ❤️❤️"

pearlmodiadie:

"Happy Birthday stunner!! ✨"

Twitter birthday wishes to Bonang from her fans

@The_BForce:

"One more because... FACE ."

@lupingcayisa:

"This @bonang_m child exudes class. She remains the benchmark for her peers and those coming up. Whether they are in agreement or not deep down nabo bayazi. She NYISAS ever so effortlessly. Belated birthday wishes daughter of my friend."

@LuyandaGodana1:

"@bonang_m well, we didn't sleep my love ! Besides, it's still early. We love you so much here at home! We behind everything you do, fully supporting your every move! To great memories ahead as mentioned Queen. You are loved ❤❤."

3 Facts about Bonang Matheba

In similar news, Mzansi media personality Bonang Matheba is doing the most in her career and has recently moved to New York to start a new journey. Bonang has been receiving birthday wished online and is even trending on social media for the work she has done.

Briefly News put together three interesting facts about her, to celebrate her work and the milestones she has made in the industry.

Bonang Matheba has a man but she is not sharing him

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba took to social media with a post that has people believing she is baed-up. Bonang is one Queen who likes to keep her love life on the DL.

Taking to social media, Bonang suggested that her prince charming has officially ridden in on his stallion and swept her off of her Luis Vuittons.

It's the heart-faced emoji for us.

