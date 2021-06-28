A man who is disabled has said that he chose to be a petty roadside trader rather than a beggar despite his huge challenges

Odedele, who has two kids and a wife to feed, revealed that he relocated his family to his brother's place for assistance to survive

The proud father is asking people for help, saying he would use whatever sum he is given to start a business

A physically challenged man, Issa Odedele, has shown great dignity in labour. In an interview with Yayi TV, the man said he sells bottled water and different kinds of soft drinks to survive.

He revealed that he does that because he does not want to beg. The father of two kids said he shares an apartment with many people and conditions are bad.

The man said he would rather make money than turn a street beggar. Photo source: @yayi_tv

"I need help to start a better business": Odedele has a dream

Odedele said he has been in the business for three years. To lighten his financial burden, he revealed his wife and two kids are living with his brother.

The man cried out for help, asking people to support him however they can. He said he really dislikes street begging and he would love to start a business.

To show that his video was not posted online to scam people, the father of two mentioned that he asked Yayi TV to share his story with its online followers.

Watch his video below:

