Exclusive: Ami Faku Steals the Show at Festival of Inspiration

- Ami Faku appeared on the lit new live stream festival, Festival of Inspiration, and stole the show with her performance

- Not only did Ami perform in the music cube of inspiration, she sat for an interview with Slikour in which she emphasised the importance of authenticity

- Ami made it known that singing has been her dream ever since she was a small child and that performing is in her blood

Ami Faku stole the show on Vuse Inspired Live’s Festival of Inspiration's last episode. Giving a beautiful performance, Ami also sat down for an interview.

Ami sits for an interview with the widely respected Slikour

Speaking to Slikour, Ami explained how she sang in church as a child and took any opportunity to sing that she could.

Giving advice to others, Ami highlighted the importance of being “authentic and real” as she believes this is your superpower.

Ami Faku sat for an interview at the 'Festival of Inspiration' where she expressed the importance of being yourself. Image: @ami_faku

Performing in the music cube of inspiration, Ami blew viewers away with a touching performance. Ami’s voice is mesmerizing!

Exclusive insight into the Festival of Inspiration from Kwazi

Briefly News contacted the Kwazi, the event organiser, to ask what sets Festival of Inspiration apart from any other online music talk show. This is what he said:

“Vuse Inspired Live is a Festival of Inspiration, where we have brought together over 40 creatives from across South Africa in the various disciplines of music, art & customisation, fashion & travel and collaborations.

“Each creative that has come onto the show to has not only brought something different to the show when performing but has also shared their inspirational stories behind why they do what they do and what keeps them inspired each day to continue doing what they do.

“The line-ups for each week have been amazing, this week (23 June 2020) we have Ami Faku, Moonchild Sanelly, Kid Fonque, African Ginger, Manu Worldstar, Benny Afroe, Blaqkongo x Inka, Locnville, TDK Macassette and many more. We also have performances from Courtnae’ Paul, Kwesta and Shekhinah just to name a few, that people can watch from previous weeks.

“The massive differentiator about Vuse Inspired Live is not just the line-up and content but the way in which the line-up is being brought to viewers. It’s all being streamed at the same time, so four streams all at once, that viewers can jump around in and watch whichever content they want at the time – as they would in a physical festival, just online.”

Kwazi reminded us that the show is free to anyone over the age of 18. Getting the content out there and creating a platform for Mzansi talent is what they are about.

Ami clears up rumours claiming she had passed away

Briefly News previously reported that Ami Faku is still alive and well. However, Facebookers started a rumour that she had passed away, causing a stir on social media.

Ami took to social media to rubbish the claims, obviously showing that she's still very much alive. Ami said that people are bitter for saying that she's dead. Coincidently, Ami has released a song with Emtee titled Lala Ngoxolo, which means 'Rest in peace'.

Other social media users made light of the situation and called for Mzansi artist Rasta to put down his paintbrushes because Ami is still alive.

