Inside Bonang Matheba’s Lush but Intimate 34th Birthday Dinner in New York

- Bonang Matheba celebrated her 34th birthday in New York City and she did it with class and style, as she does best

- Having been restricted by the pandemic, Bonang kept this celebration small and intimate but she did not spare on the boujee

- Keeping things out of the media, Bonang did not post any photos from her birthday dinner, but luckily some of her friends did

Bonang Matheba recently turned 34 years old and she celebrated as she does best - in style. Queen B lives for the finer things in life. Having hosted a small and intimate dinner at a boujee restaurant in New York, Bonang celebrated her 34th year of life looking 50 shades of fine.

This year Bonang decided to keep things small and on the down-low, probably because of Covid and her new man, but luckily some of her friends posted snaps on social media.

Bonang Matheba hosted a small and intimate dinner for her 34th birthday, and it looked like the dress code was silk. Image: @bonang.

Judging from the pictures, everyone had to wear silk!

Bonang's friend shares inside snaps of her New York celebration

Bonang looked absolutely stunning in her avo green silky dress. Sis looked like a saucy version of the statue of liberty!

Thuso Mbedu wishes Bonang a happy birthday, lets her know she’s a flame

Briefly News previously reported that it was Bonang Matheba’s birthday and Thuso Mbedu took the time to wish her gurl, letting her know just how special she is.

Commenting on Queen B’s lush birthday post after taking a minute to breathe, Thuso let Bonang know how gorgeous she is and showered her with birthday blessings.

“It’s tew much!!!! Hope it was an amaaaaaazing birthday. Light and blessings for your next chapter!”

Bonang makes it known that she has a man and he is perfect

It was also reported that Bonang Matheba took to social media with a post that has people believing she's baed-up.

Bonang is one Queen who likes to keep her love life on the DL. Taking to social media, Bonang suggested that her Prince Charming had officially ridden in on his stallion and swept her off of her Luis Vuittons. It was the heart-faced emoji for us.

