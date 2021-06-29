- Linda Mtoba decided to get real about her depression after giving birth, on social media and shared some words explaining her journey

- Sharing a clip of her rocking her post-preggie body, Linda included a poem she wrote that highlights the realness of the condition

- Fans were taken aback by Linda’s vulnerability and took to the comment section to thank her for this empowering post

Linda Mtoba has taken to social media with a real and raw post regarding her post-partum journey that many can relate to.

Being completely vulnerable, Linda posted a bikini clip on social media which she accompanied with a lengthy post expressing the struggles a woman faces after giving birth.

Linda Mtoba did not know who she was after having a baby and she wanted to share her story in hopes of helping others. Image: @linda_mtoba

Linda admitted that she, at times, did not know who she was. With the intense body and emotionally changes, Linda battled to accept who she was now.

“I remember touching you and feeling a stranger,

“In the darkness I’d hold you hoping you’d feel familiar.

“I’d run my fingers down you and try to find traces of you, the old you but this was new.

“You weren’t there, I wasn’t there.

“So I took the time and reintroduced myself tried to get reacquainted with this stranger my soul inhabits.”

After searching deep for herself, Linda finally found the woman she knew. Despite all the stretch marks, loose skin and unfamiliar things, Linda was always there, just her shell had changed.

“I found her, deep within the layers of my skin, I found her.

“I’m happy to be with her again, though bruised and scarred she remains.”

Sharing this post, Linda wanted women to know that they are still who they were before having a baby, their body does not define them. Linda knows it is tough, but she wants new moms to embrace their bodies as it has fought a battle no other could handle.

Linda shares a heart-warming, real and raw post-partum journey

@sindisiwembuthuma: “Thank you Linda for always being your authentic self. I gave birth last year in February to my beautiful son... Before him, I was a gym beast, when I was pregnant I love it... It was sacred and but I must admit I felt foreign... Your bravery and the beautiful new you make me braver too.”

@aphilecarter: “What a beautiful choice of words.”

@ingridkansele: “The struggle that only women after birth will know.”

@vincy_dee: “Love this, and I hope to get to the point soon. I’m still struggling to accept her(body).”

