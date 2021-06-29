DJ Shimza is not very happy about how house music isn't being played at mainstream venues like Amapiano and other genres

The record producer thinks that the culture is being harmed because people view House as a niche genre and not mainstream

Taking to social media, Shimza expressed his view and while some social media users agreed with him, others had their own two cents to add

Shimza, the house musician, has bashed Afro and house music's "exclusivity," claiming that by not making the genre available to everybody, the larger arts and music sector suffers, which is detrimental for the culture. He is not impressed with this.

The celebrity took to Twitter to criticise mainstream venues for not playing Afro and house music. Shimza argues that the culture has suffered as a result of many people viewing it as a niche genre. He wants it to be recognised more.

“Mainstream venues hardly play Afro and house. It has become ‘exclusive’ and that’s not good for the culture. We end up having to create and play Amapiano bootlegs and vocals so we can make sense," said Shimza.

“Only a few artists and DJs who don’t do Amapiano are working in SA,” he added.

Mzansi social media users shared their thoughts on Shimza's attention-grabbing statement

Some social media users were in agreement with Shimza but others had their doubts. Take a look at the reactions below:

@karabo_tjale commented:

"Amapiano is taking over making all the other sounds redundant. Amapiano is a South African construct, those European House tech things don't have space any more. Cross over."

@Sihle_NJM said:

"You guys are to blame through gatekeeping the genre to yourselves in order to be exclusive, now that Amapiano is fully commercialised, you cry foul, the genre (Afro) no longer resonates with S.Ans, maybe in Europe because the assumption is we walk around with drums."

@ThaboMo25196066 commented:

"I know you are very vocal about Afro House, I am happy that you still maintain the same view in respect of Afro house and I respect that. Keep on doing that, it heals many souls, salute."

Shimza is working hard and venturing into other business deals

Briefly News previously reported that Shimza bought his first truck and branches into the logistics business.

Shimza is celebrating big wins and took to social media to share that he just bought his first truck. The DJ posted snaps of his achievement and he was sitting pretty in his new big toy. He captioned the post with the following:

"My first truck. Lekganyo is my other company named after my daughter. Let’s get working."

Judging by his post, Shimza is ready to dive into the world of logistics and buying his first truck is going to make life so much easier. The DJ is planning to expand even more and this probably won't be the only truck he's going to buy.

