What really caused Cameron Boyce's seizure and death?

Cameron Boyce was a beloved actor known for his roles in Disney hits like Descendants and Jessie. He left the world shocked and heartbroken after passing away suddenly at 20. His untimely death sparked an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues alike. As the world mourned, questions arose about what caused Cameron Boyce's seizure that claimed his young life.

Cameron Boyce at the 9th Annual Thirst Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in April 2018. Photo: Jon Kopaloff, Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Despite being largely silent about his condition, it was revealed that Cameron experienced an unexpected seizure in his sleep. Cameron Boyce's seizure and death brought attention to the risks associated with epilepsy, which has prompted a need for awareness and a better understanding of this condition.

Profile summary

Full name Cameron Mica Boyce Date of birth 28 May 1999 Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Date of death 6 July 2019 Place of death Los Angeles, California, United States of America Age at death 20 years old Ethnicity Mixed Nationality American Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Victor Boyce Mother Libby Boyce Occupation Actor Social media Instagram

What caused Cameron Boyce's seizure?

According to Cameron Boyce's family, the young actor was previously diagnosed with epilepsy, which resulted in a seizure. This ailment is a neurological disorder that disrupts regular brain activity, causing seizures. In an interview with ABC News on 7 July 2019, the family's spokesperson said:

Cameron's tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated, and that condition was epilepsy. We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart-wrenching time.

Facts about Cameron Boyce. Photo: @Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How did Cameron Boyce die from a seizure?

The late actor had a seizure in his sleep. Though the seizure was a symptom of his epilepsy, the subsequent disruption of his bodily functions led to his death. The event occurred on 6 July 2019, and the authorities pronounced him dead on the scene after he was found unresponsive at his home located in the 5100 block of Cartwright Avenue in North Hollywood.

Cameron Boyce's autopsy

The result of the autopsy to determine Cameron Boyce's cause of death noted that it was a result of sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP). The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner released details of his death on their official website on 30 July 2019.

Cameron Boyce's SUDEP caused a massive loss to society, particularly concerning his numerous philanthropic endeavours.

Who was Cameron Boyce?

Cameron Boyce was an American actor and trained dancer who debuted as a child actor in the music video That Green Gentleman. He was born on 28 May 1999 in Los Angeles, California, United States. He grew up and had his early education in Los Angeles alongside his younger sister.

The father of Cameron was Victor Boyce, an African-American father, and his mother was Libby Boyce, a Jewish-American mother. His paternal grandfather was from a Caribbean country. Cameron had mixed ethnicity, with African, Jewish, and Caribbean roots.

Actor Cameron Boyce at the Young Hollywood Studio in June 2017. Photo: Mary Clavering/Young Hollywood

Source: Getty Images

Cameron Boyce's philanthropy

Cameron Boyce's epilepsy was not overtly obvious, as it did not stop him from working on his career and carrying out numerous philanthropic projects. He worked with the Thirst Project to raise over $27,000 to bring clean water to developing countries.

The actor also supported United Way HomeWalk in helping to end homelessness. He also partnered with It's On Us to address sexual assault on college campuses and partnered with the Lucstrong Foundation to support families of children with sickle cell disease who are receiving bone marrow transplants.

What were Cameron Boyce's last words?

The late actor's final words centred around the humanitarian project tagged Wielding Peace that he was planning before his death. As Kasey Kitchen noted, Cameron planned the project to fight against gun violence by showing survivors and celebrities a new kind of firearm centred on unity.

In a letter that Cameron wrote to invite people to join him, as People published, he said:

I’ve named the concept Wielding Peace. It will be a collection of images that feature people from all walks of life (celebrities, victims of gun violence, common supporters) wielding ‘guns.’ The catch is, the ‘guns’ that we’re using as props will be items that signify unity and peace.

Cameron Boyce at the 2019 Radio Disney Music Awards at CBS Studios. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

The life and works of Cameron inspired many people to the level that his death became a blow to them. Below are questions fans ask and the best answers:

What kind of seizure did Cameron have? He had a seizure that resulted from epilepsy, known as Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy.

He had a seizure that resulted from epilepsy, known as Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy. What is Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy? It is a seizure which occurs when someone with epilepsy dies without warning or any other cause. It often happens after a night-time seizure, and victims are often found face-down in bed.

It is a seizure which occurs when someone with epilepsy dies without warning or any other cause. It often happens after a night-time seizure, and victims are often found face-down in bed. Did Cameron Boyce die in a hospital? He died in his sleep at his house in Los Angeles, California.

He died in his sleep at his house in Los Angeles, California. How old was Cameron Boyce when he died? He was 20 years old when he died.

He was 20 years old when he died. Who is Cameron Boyce's sister? The actor's younger sister and only sibling is known as Maya Boyce.

Boyce was a good-natured actor and dancer who cared for people around him. He did a lot of philanthropic work while suffering from epilepsy. Cameron Boyce's seizure happened in his sleep, cutting short the life and aspiration of the young lad. Nevertheless, his works and legacy speak well of the life he lived.

READ ALSO: Meet Jessie Murph: Age, life story, and career of the American singer

As published on Briefly.co.za, before Jessie Murph clocked 20, she gained worldwide fame. Her soulful voice and emotionally charged lyrics captivated audiences and quickly made waves in the industry.

The singer's breakout hit Wild Ones solidified her place in the music scene. Known for her authentic songwriting, she has built a strong following on TikTok and Instagram, captivating fans with her emotional and heartfelt music. Discover more about her life and career.

Source: Briefly News