Jasper, an eight-year-old tiger, has been relocated to a new animal sanctuary after he killed an employee by the name of David Solomon

Solomon was attempting to mend the fencing in an enclosure neighbouring Jasper's went the Siberian tiger managed to escape

Since Solomon's killing, the manager at the park alleged that she has received threatening messages from those close to the deceased's family

Siberian tiger, Jasper, recently killed an employee at the Seaview Predator Park in Gqeberha. The manager of the park, who would prefer to remain anonymous, reportedly received an influx of messages from people blaming the park for the death of the employee.

David Solomon was reportedly fixing a fence near to eight-year-old Jasper's enclosure. Jasper breached the fence of another enclosure where he killed another male tiger after taking the life of Solomon.

The tiger was allegedly attempting to get close to a female tiger who was on heat.

In order to ensure the safety of the tigers at the facility, the Gqeberha-based park contacted a foundation in the United Kingdom. This allowed them to secure a new home for Jasper and his sister Jade.

The two were translocated in what is known as an emergency rescue operation from Gqeberha to Lions Rock Big Cat Sanctuary in the Free State, according to IOL.

News24 reported that the manager is terrified. She explained that chaos erupted just before the weekend as friends and family of Solomon's arrived to fetch his spirit. According to the manager, they vandalised the park. She alleged that a few of the people threatened her and told her that they would return to the park for the land soon.

