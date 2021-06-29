Heather Ianuale lived in a 700 square foot trailer with her family while growing up, but she has made herself proud by buying herself a house

The young lady took to social media to make the disclosure, saying she and her sisters shared their bedroom with the washer and dryer in the trailer

According to her, she used to dream of buying a house when she was a kid but she never thought it was achievable

A young lady, Heather Ianuale, who grew up living in a 700 square foot trailer with her family, has celebrated buying her own house.

In a LinkedIn post, Heather disclosed that she and her sisters shared their bedroom with the washer and dryer.

The lady who lived in a trailer with her family while growing up has bought herself a house. Photo credit: Heather Ianuale/LinkedIn

She said:

"In the winter, we used the oven to heat the house when we couldn’t afford gas. Sometimes we were hungry and there wasn’t a fix. It was our home, but it wasn’t always easy."

She has dreamt of buying a house

The young lady said she always dreamt of buying a house when she was still a kid but she never really thought it was possible.

In her words:

"Flash forward, this weekend I bought my first house!!!! This is something I always dreamed about as a kid but never really thought was possible.

"I am SO filled with joy - but I really wish I could go back and tell myself that things get better. The perseverance paid off!!"

Many are happy for her

LinkedIn users were happy for the young lady and they flooded the comment section of her post with some positive words.

Simran Dhupar said:

"This is so wonderful to read, Heather! You've come so far and it's something you should be really proud of."

Todd Good commented:

"Congrats Heather."

Mithun Sarkar wrote:

"Congratulations!!"

Ingrid A. said:

"Congratulations!!!"

