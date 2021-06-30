South African Lady Lashes Out at “Old” ANC Leaders, Calls for Their Retirement

A proud and beautiful South African woman has taken to her social media page to send a strong message to the ruling ANC party

@MeYoRichAunt suggests the ruling party’s old guard must step down and allow the youth to come up with fresh ideas and take the ANC forward

Looking at the reactions, many seem to agree with the stunning lady and some have credited her for being brave to say so

A disgruntled African National Congress member has taken to social media to lash out at the party leadership. The Twitter user has called on the current leadership to step down.

@MeYoRichAunt says the veteran politicians are old and they must make way for fresh and young leaders to take over. Looking at the reactions to her post, the stunning woman’s post has definitely reached many with more than 2 000 likes and over 500 retweets.

A South African lady has lashed out at the ANC, she wants the old leaders to retire. Image: @MeYoRichAunt/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@TheCyclone said:

"They have been voted in, I guess you need to make sure that campaign for your party to vote them out. Democracy wins!! Draconian laws don't work in SA. Only democracy, i.e vote them out. FYI Even young people can still underperform. So get your story right. Competent individual..”

@Nofanezile_RSA said:

"Iyoh awa abahlale phansi.”

@PertuniaMakhon1 said:

"This is true I wonder why the retirement policy doesn't apply ko bona while the youths are unemployed…”

@SheperdSilayi said:

"The youth of 1976 is oppressing the youth of 2021.”

@Malindisa_Sam said:

"Your message is making a lot of sense to us fast learners.”

@Valenci9278 said:

"Exactly, why are they not sticking to the rules, they said everyone of the age of 60 must retire, why does that not apply to them? Haibo.”

@MshikaNathi said:

"Old age doesn't always equal to wisdom.To most it just came with wrinkles and constipation nothing more..”

@TrinityAllThree said:

"The young ones will come and flex with our tax money on Instagram with slay queens.”

