Wonder Woman superstar and her husband Jaron Varsano have welcomed their third daughter

The actress shared a family photo on her Instagram page showing her husband and daughters lying in bed and updated fans that they were blessed with baby Daniella into their family

Her fans and fellow celebrities flocked her post to congratulate her and her family while also wishing her all the best with raising the newborn

Superhero movie Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot is a girl mom for the third time. She and her family welcomed another daughter into their family.

Gal Gadot welcomes baby girl

The mother of three shared the news on her Instagram page and gave fans a snippet of how her family looks like at the moment.

This is what she shared on her Instagram page:

"My sweet family, I could not be more grateful and happy (and tired). We are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I am sending all of you, love and health."

Here are some of the comments from the post:

@alonatal said:

"Wow! The most amazing news. So happy for you all! Welcome sweet Daniella."

@chelseahandler said:

"Wow! Three little girls! How fun is that?"

@reallucydavis commented:

"So wonderful and gorgeous! So happy for you all."

@raktim4s added:

"I love you and your family God bless you."

@diana.m___5 said:

"That was fast. Congratulations."

@lis.wonder said:

"So cute. This is such a wholesome photo. Daniella is a beautiful name."

@photog.pia.s added:

"Oh my goodness! Welcome, Daniella! We love her already."

Gal Gadot's daughters react to her pregnancy

In similar Gal Gadot news, Briefly News recently reported the Israeli actress's daughters' reaction after discovering that they were going to have a baby sister.

The actress and husband Yaron Varsano broke the news to their two daughters that they were expecting a third-born.

The elder of the two, Alma, was not exactly thrilled as she screamed "nooooo" in frustration, highlighting some of the difficult moments parents undergo when preparing their children for a new baby.

