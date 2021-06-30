Calls for Anti-lockdown March Across Mzansi Continue Despite Failed Action

South Africa's social media community remains alight with raging calls for the staging of a so-called national anti-lockdown protest

People are taking to Twitter in numbers to express sentiments around the government's decision to move the country to an adjusted alert level 4 of lockdown

Many are expressing their dissatisfaction with the decision and are urging for a reconsideration of the current restrictions

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa's pronouncement on Sunday, 27 June, to move South Africa to adjusted alert level 4 of the national lockdown, calls are still mounting from citizens for a strong backlash against the decision.

This is despite the country's battle to contain the third wave of the coronavirus as the number of positive cases continues to surge. Calls for the initial march for Wednesday, 30 June, did not have the desired effect as people desisted from taking to the streets in numbers.

Social media calls for an anti-lockdown march across Mzansi are continuing. Image: @Cimphiweful/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

But social media remains abuzz with the hashtags #antilockdownprotest and #AntiLockdownMarch on Twitter as Mzansi residents stand firm against the move for stricter lockdown regulations.

A poster for a march that has gone viral on social media claims that more people are dying from other socio-economic ills such as hunger than from Covid-19 infections. According to TimesLIVE, the poster read:

"Politicians have not missed their pay cheques, and it is unconstitutional. Their families are having more than enough and their kids lack nothing but they want to place us under extreme lockdown with no plan on how to roll out mass vaccination to the people."

Social media still erupting with anti-lockdown protest action calls

A colourful spectrum of voices, namely South African youth, have hinted at the staging of a national lockdown in response to government's "failings" amid the country's third coronavirus wave.

Some have lamented losing their livelihoods owing to the current situation while others have questioned the timing of the adjusted lockdown. Briefly News takes a look at some of the loudest voices to come out from the trending hashtags:

@joy_zelda:

@Ben_B_SA:

@kingcess_thando:

@OnlyBotake:

@PuritySM1:

@JohannesSithol3:

Prince Kaybee vows to join anti lockdown march, but no one shows up

Prince Kaybee had committed himself to join the anti-lockdown march with the DJ affirming on social media that he would support the cause scheduled for Wednesday, 30 June.

However, it seemed the cause was just smoke with no flames on social media as previously reported by Briefly News. On Wednesday, the day of the march, the DJ took to social media to question where everyone was. He said:

“Hee bafe2, kanti le hokae? (Where are you guys?) Are we not Marching?”

In classic Mzansi fashion, social media users responded with some amusing comments to the DJ's perplexion as life went on for people post the initial hysteria of the anti-lockdown march.

Source: Briefly.co.za