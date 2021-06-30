Haibo: Skeem Saam Fans React to Sifiso's Maths Skills, R252k Becomes R260k

Skeem Saam fans were delighted by another episode that was full of drama and had viewers gossiping after the show

In this episode, viewers praised Sifiso's negotiation skills but were not so impressed with his mathematics

He wanted compensation for his sister that covers a period of 21 years at R1 000 a month, however fans did not agree with Sifiso's figure of R260 000

Skeem Saam viewers were once again entertained by a dramatic episode of Mzansi's favourite soapie. This episode had viewers tongues wagging after Sifiso, played by Bongani Madondo, demanded that the Maputlas hand over cash in compensation,

He wanted R260 000 from them to cover 21 years at R1 000 a month. Viewers did the math and found out that it actually works out to R252 000.

Fans were impressed with Sifiso's negotiation skills but not with his maths. Photo credit: @OfficialSkeemSaam

Source: Facebook

Fans react to Sifiso's maths skills

Social media users took to the internet to react to the latest episode of the hit drama.

@mahlangus83

"I was just laughing when sfiso asked for a calculator I was wondering what he was calculating... he calculated correctly....makes sense..#SkeemSaam."

@Developing1085:

"Sfiso playing a very good mathematician. He must be hired at turf high to teach Maths Lit #SkeemSaam."

@Iam_CCheezyy:

"#SkeemSaam imagine coming across Uncle Sfiso at your fiance's lobala negotiations. Yoh!!"

@MYavhudi:

"Yebo wena Sfiso, ebile he rounds it off to R260k #SkeemSaam."

@Lady_Noss:

"Not Sfiso rounding off to the nearest decimal #SkeemSaam."

@Katlego_Velile:

"Malome Sfiso is the uncle we all need. Yeses R260 000 for damages."

