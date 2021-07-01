Kaizer Chiefs to Retain Itumeleng Khune, Bernard Parker and Willard Katsande

Local media reports suggest that Kaizer Chiefs decided to retain the services of experienced trio Itumeleng Khune, Bernard Parker and Willard Katsande

Khune, Parker and Katsande’s contracts were set to expire at the end of the previous season but have been extended on one-year deals

The news surely comes as a huge relief to Amakhosi fans as they look forward to having the three players in the CAF Champions League final

Kaizer Chiefs have decided to renew the contracts of the veteran trio in the form of goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, striker Bernard Parker and midfielder Willard Katsande.

The latest media reports suggest the club has exercised the option to retain the trio and ensure they have a smooth transition into the next season. At the same time, the club is not announcing player exits as they are focusing on the CAF Champions League final.

Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly set to retain Itumeleng Khune, Bernard Parker and Willard Katsande. Image: @kcfcofficial/Instagram

According to KickOff, Amakhosi have decided to keep the three most experienced campaigners at the club for at least another year to create a proper transition instead of pushing them out while the train is moving.

The website also has it that the contracts have been carefully worked out to protect the players, considering the club has reached their first-ever Champions League final set for this month.

The three are still valued by the English manager, Stuart Baxter, after working with them during his previous stint at Naturena, where they clinched four titles in three seasons.

Kaizer Chiefs are now allowed to sign players following lifting of FIFA ban

The Soweto giants had been banned from signing players for the past two transfer windows. Chiefs were found guilty of illegally signing Madagascan international Andriamirado 'Dax' Andrianarimanana.

The ruling by the football governing body meant the DStv Premiership side could not be active in the market but 1 of July means they can be able to bring in new faces.

SoccerLaduma reports that the club will unveil players such as Sifiso Hlanti, Kgaogelo Sekgota and Phathutshedzo Nange; these players had agreed to deals in October last year but could not be registered following the failed appeal to overturn the FIFA ban.

Kaizer Chiefs keeper Itumeleng Khune praises Bernard Parker, Willard Katsande’s influence

Taking a look at previous stories, Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs have reached the final of the CAF Champions League and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune praised some of his teammates.

Khune penned a beautiful message on social media. The veteran netminder has heaped praise on experienced players such as Bernard Parker and Willard Katsande.

He says they have been key for the Soweto giants when it comes to leadership responsibilities. This comes after Amakhosi managed to bag a goalless draw against Wydad Casablanca, a result that was enough for them to book a spot in the final.

