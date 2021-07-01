Lasizwe Dambuza got some made international recognition from major platform, YouTube, in honour of Pride Month that had him feeling all kinds of proud

YouTube shared Lasizwe’s pictures on their social media page, letting the world know what a funny guy he is

Seeing the post, Lasizwe took to his social media to let his fans know what a huge deal this level of rec is and they were delighted

Lasizwe Dambuza was just doing his thing being the funny guy that he is and then YouTube casually posted him on their Instagram page while tagging #Pride2021 as well – this is huge!

Sharing a couple of his boujee shots, YouTube made it known that Lasizwe is a pretty funny guy. In the caption, YouTube pointed out some of Lasizwe’s strengths, such as his impressive ability to roast pretty much anything.

Lasizwe Dambuza was shook when he saw YouTube tag him in a post that was all about him. Image: @lasizwe.

Source: Twitter

@youtube posted:

“You know who’s funny? @lasizwe’s funny. From impersonating moms to spoofing reality shows, Lasizwe roasts anyone and everyone. #Pride2021”

Seeing YouTube’s tag, Lasizwe was taken aback. Having an international platform as large as this speak about you without you even asking is major!

Lasizwe took to social media to express his feels:

“This is HUGE for me! A young man from South Africa on YouTube’s Instagram page. South Africa Stand Up! It’s Our Time To Shine.”

Fans congratulated Lasizwe for being recognised on such a monumental level. Lasizwe definitely deserves this recognition and fans are here for it.

@lips_rosey posted:

@TheReal_SugaDad hypes Lasizwe:

“Yeah man, big boy making big boy moves. Swim in the glory, it’s your moment!!!”

@DiosaNtshingila commented:

“You've done well for yourself Lasizwe. I'm wishing you more success.”

