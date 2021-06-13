"Don't Go Through a Man's Phone": Lasizwe Warns It Will End in Tears

Lasizwe Dambuza warned people not to got through a man's phone and posted a heartbreak emoji suggesting that it would end in tears

He took to the internet to share this snippet of advice and Mzansi seems to be all too familiar with the situation

Social media users reacted with their own hilarious experiences and revealed the as a nation we have some serious trust issues

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Lasizwe Dambuza took to Twitter to warn people not to go through a man's phone and said that if they did they would regret it.

Suspicious minds sometimes can't resist checking if their significant others are up to something and sometimes ignorance is bliss.

Lasizwe Dambuza warned people not to go through their partner's phone suggesting that it would end in tears. Photo credit: lasizwe

Source: Instagram

"Don't go through a man's phone... JUST DON'T DO IT !"

Hilarious responses

@Matodzi_Muloiwa:

"Aaah nna I even go as far a Hacking and monitoring it."

@miss_zeelady:

"I did once and Even today I still regret doing it. Now he walks around with his phone in his hands which now he is giving me more reasons to go through it again so I will find it and go through it again."

@MakaAmahle0601:

"If he drinks alcohol, well you got to wait for him to get drunk, when he sleeps like he's dead, then you wake up and go through it, start checking his friends chats first, you get everything there. Then go through everything. Don't even forget to check his notepad."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@NgwaneNtobe:

"I just did and I found nothing all I found was our pictures and also that I'm made a wallpaper on his WhatsApp..."

@Jogobeta3:

"I don't go thru his phone, no matter how curious I may get... What if he wants to go thru mine??? What time am I screaming???"

Lasizwe is no stranger to heartache

Lasizwe was recently the victim of a very public and very embarrassing break-up. However, it seems the hard feelings are being set aside for now as Joburg enters winter.

Lasizwe took to social media to express that he was thinking about his ex and the weather made the feeling worse.

He tweeted:

“This weather reminds me of my cold-hearted, handsome ex who made me drop him off at the airport to later bump into him at a party.”

Lasizwe delivers some sound dating advice

Reality star and media personality Lasizwe Dambuza says that it's heartbreaking to fall in love with someone who doesn't share your romantic goals.

The celebrity took to Twitter to express his feelings on the dating scene, saying that it hurts when you have "pure or wholesome intentions" when it comes to romance but don't get the favour returned back to you.

"It's so heartbreaking to have pure intentions for someone who doesn't reciprocate the same intentions for you," said Lasizwe.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za