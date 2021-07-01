Alikhan, brother to TV anchor Maalika Kazia enters Guinness World Records

Kazia's brother made it to the Guinness World Records book with the most ping pong balls bounced into a cup in one minute

The former KTN news anchor took to social media to celebrate her brother for the big achievement

Many Kenyans could not let the moment pass by without them lauding one of their own for the achievement

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Former KTN news anchor Maalika Kazia and her family an in celebratory moods after her brother Alikhan Kazia wrote his name in the Guinness World Records book.

Maalika took to Twitter to celebrate her brother's achievement. Photo: Maalika Kazia.

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

TUKO.co.ke has learnt Maalika's brother is the latest entrant in Guinness World Records with the most ping pong balls bounced into a cup in one minute.

According to information published on Guinness World Records official site, Alikhan Kazia successfully bounced 17 ping pong balls into a cup in a record one minute.

Information on the Guinness World Records site noted that Alikhan made the achievement in May 2021.

Guinness World Records reported that Alikhan wanted to break the record all in a bid to challenge himself and his skills in the game.

The achievement was celebrated widely by many Kenyans on social media, including his own sister, TV girl Maalika Kazia.

Taking to her official Twitter account, Maalika shared photos of her brother holding the Guinness World Records certificate, followed by a short but sweet congratulatory message.

''Yall...

My brother just achieved an amazing milestone! He holds an official #guinnessworldrecord @GWR,'' Maalika captioned.

Many people who saw Maalika's post could not help but camp on the comments section of her Tweet to congratulate her brother.

The latest development comes barely a week after TUKO.co.ke reported how Emilio Flores Marquez made it to the Guinness World Records book as the oldest man alive in the world after clocking 112 years.

Guinness World Records confirmed to the world that Emilio is the oldest living man in the world.

According to the Guinness World Records site, Emilio, born on August 8, 1908, in Carolina, Puerto Rico, is the second-oldest of 11 children born to Alberto Flores Melendez and Margarita Marquez-Garcia.

Emilio noted that his secret to a long life has been love.

The oldest living woman is Kane Tanaka of Fukuoka from Japan, who breathes at the age 117, at least according to Guinness.

The previous record-holder was Romania’s Dumitru Comănescu, who was born in November 21, 1908.

Dumitru held the record title for less than one month before his passing on June 27, 2020, at the age of 111 years 219 days.

Teen breaks Guinness record for widest mouth

A young boy in the United States has become an internet sensation after reclaiming the world record of the largest mouth gape.

Isaac Johnson, a resident of Minnesota in the United States, opened his mouth to a gape of 10.1cm to set the new record, the official website of the Guinness World Records confirms.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za