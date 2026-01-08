Global site navigation

“Figure Out How Compatible We Are”: US Couple Meets Potential SA Sister Wife in Old Video
“Figure Out How Compatible We Are”: US Couple Meets Potential SA Sister Wife in Old Video

by  Jade Rhode
2 min read
  • A 2021 clip of Dimitri and Ashley Snowden from the reality TV show Seeking Sister Wife showed them spending time with a potential spouse, Christeline Petersen
  • The South African-born woman filed a restraining order against the couple in 2021, according to the reports
  • She claimed that the couple allegedly physically and verbally abused her when she was living with them

Dimitri and Ashley Snowden.
Dimitri and Ashley Snowden were accused of physical and verbal abuse by South African woman Christeline Petersen. Image: @dimitrisnowden
Source: Instagram

Old footage from the third season of the TLC reality show Seeking Sister Wife showed cast members Dimitri and Ashley Snowden meeting their potential South African spouse, Christeline Petersen. Unfortunately, things didn't go according to plan with the parties involved when Christeline brought forth abuse allegations.

The 2021 video, posted to TikTok on 1 December 2025, showed the Snowdens and their kids sitting with Christeline in their kitchen, spending time with her after her 20-hour flight from her home country to Los Angeles.

Dimitri said in his confessional:

"We have five days to figure out how compatible we are before she goes back."

In 2021, People reported that the South African-born mother of two filed a restraining order against the American couple. She received one for Dimitri but not one for Ashley, because the court needed more information on their relationship. The documents claimed that Dimitri allegedly slammed her head against a headboard and that she endured physical abuse during sexual interactions.

Christeline also claimed that Ashley was allegedly physically and verbally abusive by allegedly throwing a bottle at her and shoving her to prevent her from leaving their shared home.

"My children are scared of her due to her yelling at them and the violence in the home between her and my husband and me and her," Christeline alleged.
A South African woman was in a relationship with an American couple.
Christeline Petersen alleged abuse in the Snowden home. Images: @christeline.petersen
Source: Instagram

Watch the TikTok video posted on @iclg.hxnl's account below:

Source: Briefly News

