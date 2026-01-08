“Figure Out How Compatible We Are”: US Couple Meets Potential SA Sister Wife in Old Video
- A 2021 clip of Dimitri and Ashley Snowden from the reality TV show Seeking Sister Wife showed them spending time with a potential spouse, Christeline Petersen
- The South African-born woman filed a restraining order against the couple in 2021, according to the reports
- She claimed that the couple allegedly physically and verbally abused her when she was living with them
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Old footage from the third season of the TLC reality show Seeking Sister Wife showed cast members Dimitri and Ashley Snowden meeting their potential South African spouse, Christeline Petersen. Unfortunately, things didn't go according to plan with the parties involved when Christeline brought forth abuse allegations.
The 2021 video, posted to TikTok on 1 December 2025, showed the Snowdens and their kids sitting with Christeline in their kitchen, spending time with her after her 20-hour flight from her home country to Los Angeles.
Dimitri said in his confessional:
"We have five days to figure out how compatible we are before she goes back."
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
In 2021, People reported that the South African-born mother of two filed a restraining order against the American couple. She received one for Dimitri but not one for Ashley, because the court needed more information on their relationship. The documents claimed that Dimitri allegedly slammed her head against a headboard and that she endured physical abuse during sexual interactions.
Christeline also claimed that Ashley was allegedly physically and verbally abusive by allegedly throwing a bottle at her and shoving her to prevent her from leaving their shared home.
"My children are scared of her due to her yelling at them and the violence in the home between her and my husband and me and her," Christeline alleged.
Watch the TikTok video posted on @iclg.hxnl's account below:
3 Other stories about sister wives
- In another article, Briefly News reported on a video showing sister wives bonding by having fun in the rain.
- During a Nigerian man's 60th birthday celebration, his two sister wives were fighting for his attention.
- One of Musa Mseleku's five wives almost broke the internet when her new look transformed her into a doppleganger of Anele Mdoda.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za