The executive chairman of Total Grace Oil and Gas Investment Limited, Dr Henry Bolaji Akinduro, has said he started his multi-million naira business with just R1 738,95

According to Dr Akinduro, the money was the bursary he received from the Ondo state government while in Medical School

He said it wasn't a bed of roses as he faced challenges on his way to the top but he was able to surmount them

Dr Henry Bolaji Akinduro, the executive chairman, Total Grace Oil and Gas Investment Limited, has revealed that his current multi-million naira business started with R1 738,95 a long time ago.

The Total Grace Oil and Gas Investment Limited has its headquarters in Dubai, with currently 5 filling stations in Nigeria.

Dr Henry Bolaji Akinduro started his business with just R1 738,95. Image: @Dr Henry Bolaji Akinduro

Source: UGC

Speaking to Briefly News, Adewinmi Adeoye, the Oil and Gas entrepreneur explained that the N50,000 was from the bursary received from the Ondo state government while he was in Medical School.

He started with business centre

Dr Akinduro, who made the disclosure on Wednesday, June 30, in the Ajah area of Lagos state, further explained that the current business started from a business centre with a photocopy machine and computers.

The executive chairman noted that his director joined him after two years and the business changed therefrom.

In his words:

“The journey started a long time ago. I started the business with R1 738,95 that was given to me by the Ondo State Government then when I was in the medical school as a bursary.

“And from there, we started a business centre with photocopy machine and computers.

“After like two years, my director joined me then. And from there, we have been changing from one business to the other.”

It wasn't a bed of roses

Meanwhile, the chairman noted that it was not a bed of roses as there were ups and downs along the way but the challenges emboldened him.

Akinduro, therefore, urged upcoming entrepreneurs to embrace patience as success cannot be achieved overnight.

He said:

“It was not a bed of roses. For every business, there are ups and down. But, the ability to be able to overcome those challenges is what makes you bold.

“If you want to be a leader, you must be able to overcome challenges you are faced with at any given time.

“My advice to the upcoming business entrepreneurs is that you cannot make it overnight.

“It takes patience and you have to be ready to face whatever challenge and overcome it.”

Source: Briefly.co.za