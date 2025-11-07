A man shared a video calling out both the ama2k generation and the older generation for bad behaviour

The clip showed him listing examples like kids throwing water on people going to work, disrespecting teachers and not greeting elders properly

South Africans agreed with his points, with many saying the older generation is definitely part of the problem when it comes to raising kids

A man shared his opinion on what's wrong with the current generation. Images:@mansa_michu

A man got on TikTok and shared exactly what he thinks is wrong with the ama2k generation, but he didn't stop there. He also called out the older generation for being the root cause of the problem. His video sparked a conversation about parenting, respect, and how the way kids are raised shapes the adults they become on 5 November 2025.

The man started by saying that ama2k are a problem, but quickly added that the real issue is with the 1k generation who raised them. He brought up the Bible verse about sparing the rod and spoiling the child, pointing out that parents today let kids do whatever they want without consequences. He gave examples like kids throwing buckets of water on people going to work during spring, and instead of parents disciplining them, people say it's normal and just kids having fun.

He also talked about how kids disrespect teachers and don't greet elders properly anymore. He explained that when he was growing up, any adult could correct you, even if they weren't your parent. Teachers were treated like parents, and you had to respect every elder you saw on the street. Now, kids don't even bother to greet people, and some even grab and manhandle teachers.

But then he turned his attention to the older generation, calling them out for refusing to age gracefully. He mentioned how some older men want to be called "outie" instead of "baba," and get upset when younger people greet them respectfully. He said some older people are in denial about getting older, wearing earrings and trying to act young when they're over 50 years old.

He pointed out that adults taught kids to party every weekend, drink on Thursdays, pop bottles and focus on dating. Then, when kids grow up doing exactly what they saw their parents do, the adults turn around and complain about ama2k being a terrible generation. He said everything that's wrong with kids today is what's wrong with the adults who raised them.

TikTok user @mansa_michu, who posts regular personal content on his page, didn't hold back in his video, and clearly, a lot of people related to what he was saying about both generations.

Mzansi agrees with gent's points

South Africans flooded the comments agreeing with what he said:

@matshidiso_gopolang wrote:

"I agree with you, we are the problem. Saw a post where they said I quote, 'sometimes you have to accept that your parents are stupid.' Comment, diaboli."

@morby said:

"Facts 💯"

@syko_top_g agreed:

"True that."

@mccheese added:

"True👌"

@mncedisi_zulu simply wrote:

"Zibani 🫡"

@tim shared:

"Amen!💯"

Watch the TikTok clip below:

