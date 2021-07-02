Bill Cosby has just been released from prison and is now looking at different options how he could sue for wrongful conviction

Cosby was imprisoned in 2018 for sexual assault and has always maintained his innocence in the matter

According to reports, Cosby could sue but he would have to be strategic about it because a lot is at stake

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Bill Cosby is meeting with his legal team and a potential lawsuit against Montgomery County will be on the agenda.

According to sources close to Cosby, the comedian and his wife, Camille, are angry that he's been incarcerated for the last three years and they're looking into legal options, including potentially suing the county in Pennsylvania where he was tried.

Cosby and his lawyers are considering filing a lawsuit for abuse of process, which is just one of several options they're considering.

Bill Cosby is considering different options and might be suing Montgomery Country for wrongful conviction. Image: Peter Foley/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

So Cosby could sue, but he would have to do so in a state that does not have a provision for wrongful convictions, according to Fox News. It must be done in accordance with common law, which is difficult. Cosby could also choose to sue for malicious prosecution under common law.

Cosby was released from prison on Wednesday after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction, in part because it ruled he should never have been criminally prosecuted based on his agreement with former Montgomery County DA Bruce Castor.

Cosby has thanked his supporters since his release and despite the fact that the High Court decision had nothing to do with his innocence or guilt, he says:

"I've never changed my mind or my story."

Bill Cosby takes to social media to maintain his innocence

Briefly News previously reported that Bill Cosby broke his silence after his prison release on a sexual assault conviction. Cosby spoke out for the first time since being released from prison on Wednesday after his sexual assault conviction was overturned.

He is grateful to finally be free after the time he had to serve. In a tweet, Cosby declared his innocence and thanked his fans for their support. Cosby had already served more than two years of his sentence, which had been set at three to 10 years in a Pennsylvania state prison in Shippack.

The 83-year old's sexual assault conviction back in 2018, however, was overturned by the Philadelphia Supreme Court on Wednesday, according to a report by Mirror UK.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za