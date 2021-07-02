Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has joined many South Africans in wishing Reneilwe Letsholonyane a happy retirement

Khune says his former Bafana Bafana and Chiefs teammate is a football God and that he will miss him

This comes after the dreadlocked legend Letsholonyane announced he is hanging up his boots on Thursday and many fans have also shared their thoughts

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has joined many South African legends in paying tribute to retired midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane.

Yeye dropped a bomb on Thursday to announce that he is hanging up his boots and the Amakhosi skipper has also celebrated the living legend. Itu says the former Bafana Bafana midfielder is a football God and says he wishes him a happy retirement.

The Bafana keeper’s post follows that of AmaZulu midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala who also sent a sweet message to his friend and business partner.

@Pablo_Beezy3 said:

“Humble guy and very disciplined.”

@David_Wadi said:

“The greatest of them all.”

@Arthurmdlalose said:

“My favourite players.”

@Zee911 said:

“Itu don't retire yet, goalminders mature as they grow older.”

@macufekekae said:

“Happy retirement mavarara.”

@Lucky.Malop[e said:

“Boys bare black ke ya manyora…”

