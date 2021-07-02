Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nukovic is definitely impressing in Europe compared to the Premier Soccer League

The Amakhosi striker, Nurkovic, is reportedly followed by a Serbian football publication, thus improving his marketability beyond the PSL

The massive following comes as the lanky forward is reportedly linked with a move away from the Soweto giants

Despite not showing the deadly form he displayed in his debut season, Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic seems to enjoy a massive following in Europe. That is according to speculation doing the rounds on local media.

The latest reports indicate that Amakhosi could part ways with the Serbian forward. Although he has not found the back of the net on a regular basis, ‘Kokota’ has attracted massive interest from all corners of the globe.

The South African has it that Nurkovic a Serbian publication has kept tabs on the lanky forward’s progress in Mzansi and that could help him land a deal elsewhere. Nurkovic is quoted by the website:

“July will be exactly two years since I came to South Africa. There are a lot of talented players here. My opinion is that the biggest difference is in football schools. If they had schools and academies like us in Europe, they would have many more players. who would play at the highest level.”

Egyptian club Pyramids looking to sign Samir Nurkovic from Kaizer Chiefs

An Egyptian publication, KingFut, reported that a local club was chasing the signature of the experienced hitman.

The Cairo-based publication published a story last month that Nurkovic still has one year left of his contract and Amakhosi said they were open to selling the 28-year-old if any offer meets their price tag of R30-million.

Kaizer Chiefs to retain Itumeleng Khune, Bernard Parker and Willard Katsande

Still with Chiefs news, Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs have decided to renew the contracts of the veteran trio in the form of goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, striker Bernard Parker and midfielder Willard Katsande.

The latest media reports suggest the club has exercised the option to retain the trio and ensure they have a smooth transition into the next season. At the same time, the club is not announcing player exits as they are focusing on the CAF Champions League final.

According to KickOff, Amakhosi have decided to keep the three most experienced campaigners at the club for at least another year to create a proper transition instead of pushing them out while the train is moving.

