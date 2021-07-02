Proud Mum Makes a Scene Dancing at Son's Graduation, Video Goes Viral

An overly excited woman stole the show at her son's graduation ceremony as his name was being announced

In the viral video, the woman out of nowhere came forward and twerked with so much vigour that thrilled many of the graduates

While many have thrown their weight behind her act on the premise that she must have sacrificed for the lad, others condemned the mum's public display

A woman has become an internet sensation following her display at the graduation ceremony of her son.

In a video shared on Facebook by We Must Speak, the proud mother on yellow came on the scene as soon as her son's name was called.

A video of a happy woman is going viral as she is dancing at her son's graduation. Image: Screengrabs

To the surprise of everyone, she proceeded to twerk hard. Her display stunned everyone as heads turned to catch a glimpse of the lady who wouldn't be discouraged by a security man who tried to calm the situation. She went ahead to leave the scene but returned to continue twerking.

The lady's performance set social media buzzing and sparked a debate. Some condemned her just as others hailed her actions.

@Zack Adamkaiser wrote:

"Seriously?! It’s your son's big day and this behaviour makes it clear in your mind it’s all about you."

@Jeremy Goodie commented:

"Twerk momma, you did a wonderful job, you can do whatever, you pushed him to be great so enjoy yourself."

@Victoria L Rayburn said:

"While I don't agree with her behaviour in this video, if you knew the entire story you would understand her reason for being so emotional. Her son was hit by a car and was hurt pretty bad. They have overcome a lot and this was her way of letting it all out and celebrating."

@Sheriton Date stated:

"You cannot judge the mother, you guys have no idea probably the sacrifice she made, the sleepless night she had and how much she had two probably sacrifice her own happiness so that he could make it to this day this is just and full of joy."

