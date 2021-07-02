The people of East Baton are suffering from a plague of ducks after they started feeding them, now the whole area is overrun and the birds are now a nuisance

Residents started complaining that the ducks population had exploded and wanted them removed from the neighbourhood

The area's animal control unit agreed to try to relocate the ducks following the complaint but explained that people themselves were to blame for the situation

Imagine feeding ducks, just because they are cute, but their population multiplies in a very short span of time to a point it becomes a nuisance to you, the 'sponsor'.

Well, the same is the situation residents of East Baton are dealing with after the population of ducks at a local park exceeded what they all expected.

According to Wbrz.com, East Baton Rouge Animal Control officers recently made it public that they have been working on a suitable plan to relocate hundreds of ducks that have taken over the Summa Court neighbourhood.

The ducks were a charmer when their number was normal but became a nuisance when they multiplied, this is at least according to East Baton Rouge Animal Control officers.

“As we speak, we have a batch over there of new babies, and we have a dozen over here that are about to hatch,” A homeowner, Jennifer Richardson told the media.

WSBTV reported that the ducks have become so attached to the residents of the area thanks to the good treatment the people accorded them. Briefly News understands the ducks usually follow residents when they walk on the sidewalks and even wait at their front doors until they come outside.

This publication understands the ducks were initially less than ten but now number over 60 and roam around looking for food and affection. The area residents recently met with EBR Animal Control officers and were told that the waterfowl would be relocated to another area in a couple of days.

“We don’t want to get rid of them, we just want to relocate them where they can live and not cause havoc and other people can enjoy them,” Richardson, an area resident said.

While everyone has been busy trying to get the ducks out of the neighbourhood, ladies have been on their emotional roll, holding that they will miss their 'feathery friends'.

