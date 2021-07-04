Zulu king denies sending Amabutho to Nkandla to defend Zuma

King Misuzulu Ka Zwelithini has denied that he had authorised the deployment of Amabutho to defend former president Jacob Zuma

The AmaZulu Royal Household has distanced itself from a group dressed in traditional Zulu attire led by Amabutho general Zihogo Maguzumbela Nhleko

Scores of people have descended on Nkandla to defend the former president as he faces a 15 month jail sentence for contempt of court

The AmaZulu Royal Household has said that a group of people dressed in traditional Zulu attire were not sent by them to Nkandla.

Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said that Amabutho general Zihogo Maguzumbela Nhleko had acted of his own volition.

The Amabutho who joined scores of Zuma supporters at Nkanlda were not sent by the AmaZulu Royal Household. Photo credit: @NewsBotZA

Source: Twitter

Nhleko led the group to Nkandla to support former president Jacob Zuma as he faces charges of contempt of court.

King Misuzulu Ka Zwelithini has stated that he had authorised the Amabutho to Nkandla. He also said that he did not encourage people to risk spreading Covid-19 according to eNCA.

Amabutho warriors seen at Nkandla

The Witness reported that a group of Amabutho led by general Zihogo Maguzumbela Nhleko were seen at Nkandla.

They had joined the scores of people who had descended on the former president's home to support him.

COPE urges police to act against former president's "private army"

The Congress of the People (COPE) has urged the South African Police to take action against former president Jacob Zuma's private army outside Nkandla.

Armed groups are camped outside the former president's home and have promised to stop any attempt to arrest Zuma.

They have identified themselves as the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA).

MKMVA warns that South Africa will be "torn apart" if former president is arrested

The MKMVA held a press conference outside former president Jacob Zuma's home in Nkandla. They threatened that if Zuma was arrested it would plunge South Africa into violence.

MKMVA national spokesperson, Carl Niehaus had already warned the ANC that it was unwise to arrest Zuma and that there would be dire consequences.

"Our country would be torn apart. There will be instability and unrest," he said.

Zuma not going to jail on Sunday as ConCourt agrees to hear appeal

Earlier, Briefly News reported that former president Jacob Zuma was scheduled to go to prison on Sunday but this has now changed after the Constitutional Court has agreed to hear his appeal.

The 79-year-old former president has been given the opportunity to challenge the 15-month jail sentence imposed on him after he was found in contempt of court according to The Guardian.

Zuma has maintained his innocence and his supporters have rallied to his home in Nkandla to support him.

