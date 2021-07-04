Bheki Cele Dragged Online, Accused of Double Standards at Nkandla

Police Minister Bheki Cele has been heavily criticised online by social media users accusing him of double standards

They said that people are getting arrested for walking on the beach and transporting a few bottles of beer

At Nkandla hundreds of people have gathered and are violation lockdown restrictions, social media users demand that Cele do something

Social media users have taken to the internet to drag the Minister of Police Bheki Cele, accusing him of double standards.

They have pointed out that while some people are arrested for transporting a few litres of alcohol or going for a walk on the beach, Jacob Zuma's supporters can violate lockdown restrictions without repercussions.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele has made a lot of social media users angry with his lack of action over the crowds gathered at Nkandla. Photo credit: GCIS/Flikr

Briefly News took a look at what angry social media users had to say about the situation.

@Maps_pj:

"Today Bheki Cele's competence will be tested on the planned Zuma gathering at 6PM. If the gathering indeed takes place he must be fired. Unless the lockdown has ended now, they must tell us."

@FUNKI_LJ:

"#Level4Lockdown regulations for the whole country. Except #Nkandla we live in a Leaderless Country Smirking faceSmirking face #bhekicele"

@MasegoBT:

"We can't go to church because we are afraid to break the law but people in KZN have been gathering in numbers for days now and #bhekicele is quiet. Cry my beloved country!!"

@ThembaMhlophe:

"Bheki Cele has been arresting people at the beach, those making movies, joggers and even smokers. Drinkers were in trouble. Now at Nkandla where superspreader events are hosted daily, he has gone underground. Is Cele still alive? #bhekicele"

COPE urges police to act against former president's "private army"

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the Congress of the People (COPE) has urged the South African Police to take action against former president Jacob Zuma's private army outside Nkandla.

Armed groups are camped outside the former president's home and have promised to stop any attempt to arrest Zuma.

They have identified themselves as the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA).

MKMVA warns that South Africa will be "torn apart" if former president is arrested

In other news, the MKMVA held a press conference outside former president Jacob Zuma's home in Nkandla. They threatened that if Zuma was arrested it would plunge South Africa into violence.

MKMVA national spokesperson, Carl Niehaus had already warned the ANC that it was unwise to arrest Zuma and that there would be dire consequences.

