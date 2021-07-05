Sizwe Dhlomo Reflects on Cyril Ramaphosa's Presidency, SA Reacts

Sizwe Dhlomo took to social media to start a conversation about Cyril Ramaphosa's run in the presidency of Mzansi

The media personality claimed that the job is hard and he wouldn't even want to be president if he was Cyril in the first place

Mzansi social media users gave their opinions on the situations with others claiming that they could do a better job

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Mzansi media personality Sizwe Dhlomo loves to start hot topics on the timeline and this time he's decided to speak about President Cyril Ramaphosa. He tweeted:

"Mina if I was Cyril, I would have never wanted to be president even before the pandemic. Imagine now ke?"

Mzansi social media users have been discussing how Ramaphosa has been managing the country since the Covid-19 pandemic started. Some are happy with the work he's done but others are not convinced.

Sizwe Dhlomo is asking questions about President Cyril Ramaphosa's tenure and why he's agreed to the hard job. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

The president recently put the country under adjusted Level 4 of the lockdown. This angered many South Africans as it saw the ban on alcohol once again and more restrictions that get in the way of everyday life.

Check out some of the reactions from social media users to Sizwe's post below:

@norma_efi said:

"Pres Ramaphosa has nothing to lose. He was right, RSA went through an unfortunate 9yrs. Now it's confirmed."

@GrootmanTebza commented:

"3 months after firing Zuma, he started blaming him for not warning him."

@njabulo__sibiya said:

"I still wonder why anyone would want to be President of SA with all its problems."

@TheGweedzy commented:

"We were available, but comrades chose to overlook us. Personally, I would have done a sterling job."

Sizwe Dhlomo claims that he would forgive his partner for cheating

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi media personality Sizwe Dhlomo revealed on social media that he wouldn't leave his partner for cheating, sending the Mzansi timeline into a frenzy.

It all started when radio personality Mpho Letsholonyane started a discussion about infidelity on social media. Responding to Mpho's tweet, Sizwe said that he would stay even if he found out that his partner was being unfaithful. He said:

"Lol. I'd stay. I'm not even joking."

Mpho was shocked by Sizwe's response and insisted that he would probably bury his partner on a farm if he found out that she's cheating. Sizwe remained firm in his statement and made it clear that he would stay in his relationship.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za