Experts Warn That Level 4 Lockdown Could Be Extended, SA Shares Mixed Reactions

Local experts have warned that tighter lockdown restrictions may soon be upon South Africans

The news has certainly left many people frustrated as they headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

While some blame government for the poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic, others accused fellow citizens of not taking the lockdown seriously

With the third wave of Covid-19 unquestionably upon South Africa, many experts have hinted at a possible extension of the Level 4 lockdown regulations. Of course, Mzansi had passionate feelings about the news and couldn't help sharing their thoughts on the matter.

Level 4 lockdown restrictions are set for an extension; at least, that's according to a recent social media post by The South African.

While South Africans are not at all surprised by the news, many have still expressed widespread concern over the escalating situation. Many have blamed local government for the handling of the pandemic while others blame their fellow citizens for not taking preventative measures seriously enough.

Check out some of the heated comments below:

Pieter Buys said:

"People broke laws for months (no masks, no social distancing), so what did we expect?!? Unfortunately those who follow the rules also suffer. So this would not surprise me."

Rentia Miller said:

"Just a pity the innocent get punished for those who don't want to hear!!"

Grant Solomons sarcastically wrote:

"It took experts to see that the numbers ain't coming down?"

Ivan Cilliers Art said:

"What a load of BS from a useless government."

Ferdi Benjamin said:

"So thousands of people will still not be able to feed their families for longer... Sad, sad, sad. Selfish government, as long as they get an income and can go to bed on a full stomach, they don't care at all."

Ant Roylance said:

"As long as these pr*cks keep gathering in large numbers, we are going to suffer."

Charl Jooste said:

"No surprise there, I wish Cyril would have rather been honest with us when he announced the 2 week Level 4 Lockdown. I knew it would not be 2 weeks."

5 Mzansi celebrities test positive for Covid-19, 3rd wave hitting hard

In more news surrounding the coronavirus, Briefly News previously reported that after having lost some big names to Covid already, such as Karima Brown, Khathide Ngobe and Jackson Mthembu, you would think celebs would be a little more cautious.

While we understand that work needs to be done and life has to go on, this virus is taking lives. Especially with celebrities like Minnie Dlamini-Jones, who has a small baby, catching the virus is all that more frightening.

The third wave is hot. Here are just some of the celebrities who recently tested positive for Covid-19:

Minnie Dlamini Jones

South African media personality and mother-of-one Minnie Dlamini is not a happy camper after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The media personality is currently going through the most with the symptoms and is trying to recover in bed.

Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu

Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu both caught the dreaded Covid-19 virus and recently took to YouTube to share their experience. Sharing a length video on their YouTube channel, Hungani and Stephanie explained how their symptoms started around Mother’s Day. Steph was first and Hungani followed.

Nokuthula Mavuso

Nokuthula Mavuso has opened up about her battle with the coronavirus. The actress joined a list of Mzansi celebs who have taken to social media to chat about their battle with the deadly virus.

The Abomama actress took to Twitter on Thursday, 1 July and shared with her fans that she has also been diagnosed with the virus as the country battles with the third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Skhumbuzo Mbatha

Skeem Saam's Skhumbuzo Mbatha has unfortunately become a victim of the dreaded coronavirus. My people, things are getting real.

Taking to social media, Skhumbuzo revealed that he had tested positive for Covid-19 on 26 June. Skhumbuzo had been sick for almost a week prior and luckily did the right thing by isolating.

