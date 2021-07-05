Pitso Mosimane is ready for war against Kaizer as the two teams get ready to tug it out in the final of the CAF Champions League final on 17 July

Al Ahly have won the tournament a record-nine times while Chiefs go on the hunt for their first piece of continental silverware

Fans on social media reacted in their numbers to Mosimane's rallying cry, with some even showing off their allegiances ahead of the occasion

Al Ahly mentor Pitso Mosimane is gearing up for an all-out assault on the CAF Champions League Final on 17 July.

The Egyptian giants face up against the might of Kaizer Chiefs in what promises to be a blockbuster encounter at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, Morocco in under two weeks time.

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has taken the first step towards declaring 'war' on Kaizer Chiefs ahead of the CAF Champions League final. Image: Eurasia Sport Images, Khaled Desouki/ AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Ahead of this, Mosimane made a notable rallying call, stating the encounter will have all the markings of a "war." The game will, however, be seen as one of the most polarising affairs in recent memory with the two outfits on two completely different ends of the trophy spectrum.

Al Ahly boasts a record nine CAF Champions League titles while the Amakhosi will be vying for their first. A complete shadow of its former self, the Amakhosi will be looking to make up for their blushes in the DStv Premiership, where the team rounded up the top half of the table in eighth position.

Effectively drawing the battle lines ahead of the encounter, Mosimane said fans of the game will have no choice but to choose a side as there will be no fence-sitting in this one.

Taking to his official Twitter account on Monday, Mosimane wrote in part:

"See you in Casablanca. [The] date is set. I can see none of the two teams, Kaizer Chiefs or Al Ahly have declared war yet. I wonder Why? Should I jump first?"

Reacting to the Al Ahly mentor's tweet, fans shared some hilarious commentary while hyping the respective teams ahead of kick-off.

One user said:

"There is no war. We are not killers/ fighters like Sundowns and their supporters. We now understand where all your fighting came from before. We are bigger than that. We will leave everything on the field. We are the mighty Amakhosi. We are in it to win it. Let's go!"

Another wrote:

"Yes, Al Alhy are champions and will keep winning ... Tigers fight all the way."

With another user commenting:

"What a war that will be. More fun after Al Ahly's victory."

Chiefs made history after qualifying for the CAF Champions League final for the first time after defeating Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic 1-0 on aggregate in the semifinals. The teams played to a goalless draw in the follow-up tie at FNB Stadium on 26 June.

