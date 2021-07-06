"Complete Nightmare": Leanne Dlamini Shares Her Family's Battle with Covid

Leanne Dlamini has described her and her family's battle with the coronavirus after testing positive last week

The singer shared that she was diagnosed with the virus first and two days later her hubby and older children's results came back positive

In a long social media post, the musician said her younger kids, Zaya and Thato, are the only two members of her fam who don't have the virus

Mzansi singer Leanne Dlamini and her family have been diagnosed with Covid-19. The musician revealed the news on social media a few days ago.

The stunner said this week has been a "complete nightmare" for her and most of her family members after they tested positive for the virus. The star said she doesn't know how they contracted the disease because she had tried very hard to protect her family.

Leanne Dlamini has shared that her family is battling with Covid-19. Image: @iamleanned

Source: Instagram

In a lengthy Instagram post, Leanne said she tested positive on Monday. She said Sipho, Zani and Nosizi's results came back positive on Wednesday.

According to TshisaLIVE, the only negative results were her younger children Zaya and Thato's. Her celebrity friends and fans took to her comment section to wish them a speedy recovery. Check out some of their comments below:

Roxy Burger wrote:

"Love you friend! You guys got this. Can’t wait to give you a big squeeze one day!"

Nhlanhla Nciza wrote:

"What's important right now is that by God's grace you and family are recovering, we give Him all the Glory sis. Will keep you in our prayers."

Dr Langa Mngoma commented:

"Sending lots of love, get well soon."

boits_n wrote:

"Wishing you and the family a speedy recovery, honey."

kovinimoodley added:

"Sending you so much love and hugs."

