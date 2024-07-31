The Automobile Association of South Africa has recommended that motorists that do not have big engines should use 93 Unleaded petrol

This is because there is a misconception that using 95 Unleaded petrol is more fuel-economic and cost-effective

South Africans held different views, with some agreeing with the recommendation and others disagreeing

93-Unleaded petrol could be cheaper than 95-Unleaded. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—South Africans debated whether using 93-unleaded petrol or 95-unleaded petrol for their cars is cheaper.

Motorists' perceptions of 93, 95 unleaded petrol

According to My Broadband, motorists can save much money by using 93-unleaded petrol instead of 95. The Automobile Association of South Africa recommended that those without super or turbochargers rely more on 93-unleaded petrol.

Suzuki South Africa also reportedly explained that cars with smaller engines would not see any difference in fuel efficiency or performance compared to vehicles with larger engines. Even those with larger engines could use 93-unleaded petrol to save money.

South Africans debate the claims

Netizens on Facebook argued whether 95-unleaded petrol was efficient or not.

Robert Oosthuizen said:

"And the 6 cents difference between 95 and 96 is not going to make any difference. With the current high prices, you are not saving anything with 6 cents."

Batsosi Busang Motsepeng said:

"93 all the way. I laugh at people who believe that the higher octane has some form of magical powers."

Phil Mabs said:

"Don't blame car owners. Blame the evil capture regime of Cyril Ramaphosa."

Ndhuma Ritshuri said:

"Nonsense article."

Lee Sr Payroll said:

"Using 93 in a performance car. These cars come from Germany tunes on 98."

Fuel prices to drop in August

In a related article, Briefly News reported that fuel prices are expected to drop in August this year.

The Central Energy Fund anticipated a drop in petrol, with fuel expected to drop between 7 and 11 cents per litre.

