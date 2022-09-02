South African pockets are due for some relief as data shows that the fuel price is expected to drop on the first Wednesday of September

The Automobile Association said that the drop in the cost of petrol is a result of the downward turn of international fuel prices

Some South Africans think the drop in fuel prices is good news, while others think it could be more

JOHANNESBURG - The latest data from the Central Energy Fund has indicated that the price of unleaded petrol is due to drop on Wednesday, 7 September.

The Central Energy Fund predicts that the price of unleaded petrol will decrease by over R2 a litre on the first Wednesday of September. Image: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The price of 95 unleaded petrol is expected to decrease by almost R2.35 a litre, and 93 petrol is expected to fall by R2.18 a litre.

According to Fin24 , the Automobile Association said the anticipated drop in the price of petrol is due to the downward turn of international fuel prices.

Though the anticipated decrease in fuel will bring some relief to South African pockets. The AA said that the price hikes from June and July will continue to have an impact on the economy, and there is still a need for sustainable solutions to stop the rising cost of fuel EWN reports.

South Africans react to the drop in petrol prices

While some South Africans are delighted by the news, others feel that the price of petrol can decrease more.

@NdumisoTseeke said:

"Good news, hope it keeps going down. We need disposable income to grow so we can save, invest and spend on other necessary goods. Every cent counts"

@rraabone commented:

"Not enough...atleast drop by R8."

@Mogotsi71 asked:

"Why is petrol and electricity high in SA?"

