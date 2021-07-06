South Africans are reacting to the news that there is a new Covid-19 variant found in many countries and it's more virulent than the previous strains

According to a Twitter post, it is reported that the World Health Organization says the Covid-19 variant is more dangerous than the current most prevalent one, Delta

A number of Mzansi social media users are sharing their thoughts and some believe there is just no truth to the latest news

Following reports that the World Health Organization has announced there is a new Covid-19 variant circulating in many countries, the social community has reacted.

Many South Africans are taking to social networking platforms to express their views.

@_Neo_Molapo2 shared a post by BFM News that the variant is deadly than the current Delta and that the strain has an unusual set of mutations.

The post reads:

@SerenityNzo said:

“Hayike ngoku.”

@DamnKalvari said:

“I’ve never heard of BFM News, so I’m going to ignore for now.”

@Pokiemon_ said:

“The sad thing is that South Africa will not close travel to and from the UK. They'll impose another lockdown with no financial assistance for the masses, oh yes and most importantly, blame alcohol.”

@SizweLo said:

“Nice. It will require a 3rd injection this one. Can't wait for the boss of all bosses, the Omega variant.”

@JafriMohdzin said:

“Something I have been saying. We live with the flu, we have to live with Covid. No choice.”

@Maverick_967 said:

“That’s not how variants work…”

@NgwakoSM said:

“Beke le beke, I've had enough with Covid-19.”

@QueyM said:

“Delta, Lambda next Theta... Mathematicians need to solve this fast.”

@Thubz_ said:

“Every variant is stronger than the previous one.”

@Emparri said:

“This is like a never-ending nightmare.”

Covid-19 update: South Africa records over 12k new infections, 331 new deaths

Remaining with the pandemic, Briefly News reported that South Africa recorded 12 513 new Covid-19 cases and a further 331 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 62 171.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NCID) reported that the positivity rate of infections is now 31.6%. The total number of recoveries is 1 827 821 with the rate of infections at 88.1%.

NICD spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh stated that Gauteng accounts for 60% of new infections with the Western Cape accounting for 10%, KwaZulu-Natal 6% and Limpopo 7%.

