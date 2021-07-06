Jacob Zuma Set to Ask the Pietermaritzburg High Court For a Stay of Arrest

Former president Jacob Zuma has applied to the Pietermaritzburg High Court to have his impending arrest delayed

Zuma says the Pietermaritzburg High Court has the power to issue a stay of arrest over any court, including the Constitutional Court

Zuma argues that his constitutional rights are being infringed upon as he is being sentenced without a trial

Former President Jacob Zuma's urgent plea for a stay of arrest in the High Court of Pietermaritzburg is set to be heard today pending his application for rescission in the Constitutional Court next week.

Pending his appearance before the Constitutional Court next week former President Jacob Zuma has asked the PMB High Court for a stay of arrest. Images: Christopher Furlong & Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

According to the founding affidavit to the Pietermaritzburg High Court, Zuma argues that the court should hear his case since he is domiciled in the court's jurisdiction, reports SABC NEWS.

Zuma also stated in his affidavit that the Pietermaritzburg High Court has the authority to execute or stay the execution of any court order, even those issued by higher courts. He further wrote that his personal liberty is in jeopardy due to his impending detention without trial, according to TimesLIVE.

Zuma also stated that his constitutional rights to freedom, right to life and right to dignity were being infringed upon. Zuma was expected to turn himself in to the police on Sunday to begin serving his 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, Police Minister Bheki Cele and State Capture Commission of Inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo were listed among the respondents, according to IOL.

ANC's National Executive Committee rejects Jacob Zuma task force proposal

In a recent report, Briefly News reported that a proposal for the formation of a special task team on former President Jacob Zuma's legal matters was rejected by the ANC's special national executive committee (NEC) at a meeting held on Monday.

In a media briefing by the NEC, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte stated that the meeting was called to discuss the developments in KwaZulu-Natal arising from the sentencing of Zuma for being in contempt of court.

According to SowetanLIVE, an anonymous member of the NEC told the publication that the proposal was brought forward in a report by the ANC's provincial leadership in KwaZulu-Natal. It is believed that the call for a task force was mainly influenced by Zuma's supporters.

