Minister Lindiwe Sisulu was very stern about her views in regard to former Jacob Zuma in an interview on Monday

Sisulu accused 702 radio show host Clement Manyathela of being prejudiced and imposing his views onto Sisulu when asked to comment on the ANC NEC's decision with regard to Zuma

At the same time, former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme came to Sisulu's defence after many criticised her outfit choice on social media

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu called out a 702 radio show host for imposing his views onto her in an interview on Monday.

This comes after 702's Clement Manyathela asked Sisulu what approach the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) thought was feasible for former president Jacob Zuma after he failed to comply with the Constitutional Court's order to surrender to police on Sunday, according to SowetanLIVE.

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu does not believe the ANC is at fault for electing former President Jacob Zuma despite his legal battles. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images

Things soon escalated in the interview and Sisulu further accused Manyathela of being prejudiced after he implied that the ANC was to blame for electing Zuma as president despite years of legal woes.

Sisulu told Manyathela that he was imposing his own views and sentencing someone who is currently standing trial.

"When the case is over, you can say all these things. You are free to say these things but now, you are creating a prejudiced environment and I won’t be part of it," she further stated.

Phumzile Van Damme comes to Sisulu's defence in debates around her outfits

In more news relevant to Sisulu's current situation, former Democratic Alliance MP Phumzile Van Damme has joined the debate around the outfit Sisulu wore to a meeting in Nkandla. According to TimesLIVE, Van Damme told her followers on social media the bodies of women are not a political battleground.

Many people on social media questioned Sisulu's outfit choice, pointing out that it would be difficult to navigate the terrain at Nkandla with high heels on.

“You could critique minister Lindiwe Sisulu without mentioning her body or how she dresses. It’s possible. Women’s bodies are not a political battleground,” she wrote.

Jacob Zuma set to ask the Pietermaritzburg High Court for a stay of arrest

In other closely related news, Briefly News reported that former President Jacob Zuma's urgent plea for a stay of arrest in the High Court of Pietermaritzburg is set to be heard today pending his application for rescission in the Constitutional Court next week.

According to the founding affidavit to the Pietermaritzburg High Court, Zuma argues that the court should hear his case since he is domiciled in the court's jurisdiction, reports SABC NEWS.

Zuma also stated in his affidavit that the Pietermaritzburg High Court has the authority to execute or stay the execution of any court order, even those issued by higher courts. He further wrote that his personal liberty is in jeopardy due to his impending detention without trial, according to TimesLIVE.

