Mzansi Reacts to Vic Mensa Being Cast in ProKid's Biopic: "Yoh Ha A"

Vic Mensa has been tasked to play a role in a biopic about ProKid but Mzansi is not exactly impressed with this

Mzansi social media users think that it's not a good idea to cast an American in a story about a South African legend

Many reacted to the news; some are feeling the casting but others are not too sure about this decision

Vic Mensa, Nadia Nakai's bae, has been cast in an upcoming ProKid biopic. The late rapper died in August 2018, leaving a huge void in the South African rap industry.

Tbo Touch announced in 2019 that a film honouring the late rapper would be made and that those interested in being cast could audition. His family was opposed to the film, claiming that Pro's daughter Nonkanyezi is the legacy holder and that people should be aware of this.

Vic Mensa has been given a lead role in the film and Mzansi social media users are not too thrilled about this decision.

Mzansi social media users are not impressed with Vic Mensa's casting

Check out some of the reactions below to Vic Mensa being given a lead role in the biopic about ProKid:

@FayFay_M said:

"I am still here, why is his story being told by Americans?"

@011Nama commented:

"This thing of our country outsourcing everything will kill us one day, there are so many actors from our country that could act out mans, you guys just have to go and get some reject and make him a star this side, come on."

@kamoheelo said:

"No man, why can't he go back and work with Kanye?"

@tamia_sd commented:

"He’s doing too much, why is he still here?"

Briefly News previously reported that Vic Mensa has been recruited to feature in a film about ProKid's journey through South African hip-hop. Nadia Nakai's boyfriend is thoroughly enjoying being recognised in Africa, his father was originally from Ghana in any case.

ProKid was one of South Africa's favourite rappers and the nation was heartbroken when he passed away in 2018 due to health issues. Now, ProKid is being honoured through a biopic and Vic Mensa will be playing an instrumental role.

Vic has been cast as Syd Money, who brought a lot of record producers together to compile ProKid's album back in the day. Vic is honoured to have received the role and took to social media to say that his next stop is South Africa.

