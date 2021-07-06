Jacob Zuma: Jessie Duarte Says ANC Respects Law and Judiciary's Decisions

The ruling party stated that it would take action after members of its party became violent and defiant of Covid-19 regulations outside Jacob Zuma's home

The ANC's NEC stated that the lack of Covid-19 precautions created concern and that the civil war threats were allegedly engineered from within the party

Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte said that the issues being faced at Nkandla are not the basis for what the rest of the party believes is right

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The African National Congress stated that it will probe and take action against members who were violent and defiant of Covid-19 regulations outside the home of former president Jacob Zuma. These members allegedly burnt party regalia as well.

The ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) stated that the lack of concern for Covid-19 regulations as well as the threats of a civil war was apparently engineered from within the ruling party.

Party Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte stated that the happenings at Nkandla do not represent the majority of the ANC.

Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte stated that the civil war threats at Zuma's home were engineered within the ANC. Image: Waldo Swiegers and Dean Hutton / Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

A report by SowetanLIVE stated that Duarte said that the NEC held a meeting on Monday to reveal that the gatherings outside Nkandla sprung from within the factions of the ANC and that it was a 'populist attempt to use retrogressive and opportunistic ethnic mobilisation'.

EWN reported that thousands had gathered outside Msholozi's homestead over the weekend and vowed to 'protect' him from police who may have tried to arrest him. Duarte said that the party respects the law and that the judiciary should be able to make its own decisions on topics such as the case with Zuma.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Jacob Zuma is set to ask the Pietermaritzburg High Court for a stay of arrest

Earlier, Briefly News reported that former president Jacob Zuma's urgent plea for a stay of arrest in the High Court of Pietermaritzburg is set to be heard on Tuesday, pending his application for rescission in the Constitutional Court next week.

According to the founding affidavit to the Pietermaritzburg High Court, Zuma argues that the court should hear his case since he is domiciled in the court's jurisdiction, reports SABC News.

Zuma also stated that his constitutional rights to freedom, right to life and right to dignity were being infringed upon. Zuma was expected to turn himself in to the police on Sunday to begin serving his 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za