Iain Stirling: Everything you need to know about Laura Whitmore's husband

Iain Stirling has created a name for himself as a bigwig in television and comedy. He is a comedian, writer, television presenter, voiceover narrator and Twitch streamer. He became famous after he and his wife Laura bagged jobs as voiceover narrators. Aside from that, he is a husband and a father.

Iain Andrew Stirling is a Scottish comedian, writer, television presenter, voiceover narrator and Twitch streamer from Edinburgh, Scotland.

Is Ian Stirling married? Here are the full details of Iain Stirling's biography, birthday, age, wife, Comedy Central, net worth and profile.

Profile and bio

Who Is the Love Island UK narrator?

Iain Stirling was born on January 27, 1988, making him an Aquarius. Details of his childhood and upbringing are yet to be revealed. This year he turned 33 years of age. The comedian, as you can tell from his accent, is Scottish.

His homeland is Edinburgh, Scotland, where he studied law at the University of Edinburg.

Who is Ian Stirling's wife?

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling attend the 20th-anniversary celebration of Gresham Blake at the Hard Rock Hotel London in 2019 in London, England.

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling met in 2017 at an ITV party, and they hit it off instantly. They became great friends after that, especially since they had a lot in common, including the number of mutual friends they had. In July 2017, they started dating but kept their relationship under the wraps to give it a chance.

Their relationship became publicly known in August 2017 after Laura made the official announcement during the launching of a London restaurant. Later that month, Laura shared a group photo on Instagram with her boyfriend in it at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

In 2018, during Iain's 30th birthday, the pair celebrated by going to Reykjavic with his family. Later that year, they moved in together as the relationship got more serious. In 2020, the couple announced they were pregnant with their first child, and in the same year, they had a secret wedding.

Did Iain Stirling miss his daughter's birth?

Speaking on Rob Becket and Josh Widdicombe's Lockdown Parenting hell podcast, the Love Island narrator describes how she almost missed his daughter's birth after he had been sent to get the isotonic drink.

'All I really remember is, Laura was amazing. All my job was, I was to get Laura Lucozade. That was the one thing to get her through it.' He says.

Before he left to get a drink, his wife was four centimetres dilated, but as he got the Lucozade, he received a text from his wife saying, 'I am now nine centimetres dilated.' So the comedian had to rush back, and although his wife was seven floors up, he made it in time. However, it turns out they had to wait for another hour before his wife gave birth.

Is Laura Whitmore doing Love Island?

Ian Stirling's wife is a presenter at Love Island, which is a British dating game narrated by Iain Stirling, and it was hosted by Caroline Flack until 2019 when Laura took over. She will also be the show's host in 2021 for the 7th series, filmed at the Mallorcan Villa. When asked if she would be on the series as a contestant, she replied, 'I wish I had the confidence. I don't have the confidence to be in a bikini 24 hours a day.'

Career

The Love Island narrator started doing stand-up comedy while he was studying at the University of Edinburgh, where he was the finalist on the Paramount Funniest Student competition.

Iain started doing stand-up comedy while in his final year of university. He was the finalist on the Paramount Funniest Student and Chortle Student Comedian of the Year competitions. Since then, he has appeared on several comedy shows, including Russell Howard's Good News in 2012 and Stand Up Central for Comedy Central in 2015.

He is also a presenter at CBBC Channel alongside his canine sidekick Hacker T. Dog and has worked as a writer on CBBC and BBC Scotland projects. In 2013, Stirling started recording a new series for CBBC, The Dog Ate My Homework. The show features two teams of comedians and a child as a team leader.

In 2017, he hosted Scotland's Big Night Out as a part of Scotland's Hogmanay 2017. Iain was also the voice over for the BAFTA TV Awards and featured as a panellist on the ITV Daytime show, Loose Women, making history as the show's first male panellist.

Iain Stirling indeed deserves all the success he gets as a comedian and TV presenter. He and his wife Laura are absolute goals, and we wish them all the best in their endeavours.

