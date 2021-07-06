SA Man Discharged From Hospital After 6 Month Recovery From COVID

A 54-year-old man is finally being discharged from hospital after a 6 month long battle with the coronavirus

The incredible patient had spent most of his time in ICU recovering from the devasting disease

Mzansi social media users took to the comments section and wished the local man well as he continued to recover

A local man has certainly overcome the odds, spending a record 6-months in recovery following his contracting of the coronavirus disease.

This incredible man has just been discharged from the hospital. Images: Public Eye/Facebook

Source: Facebook

After 166 days in the hospital, 164 of which were spent in ICU, Orient Heights resident, Ally Khan, finally went home on Wednesday.

The 54-year-old has no idea where he contracted the virus but is thought to have acquired the infection sometime around January 12. This despite the fact that he and his wife, Rahouda, took extra careful health and safety protocols.

Doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers celebrated Khan's recovery and shared the special moment on social media.

Check out some of the sweet comments below:

Natasha Campbell said:

"Thank u Lord for the amazing Doctors and nurses and bless them for the hard work they do. Bless them with strength for road that lies ahead!"

Tracy Samuel said:

"This brought me to tears!! So proud of you Ally. Full praise to the Mediclinic ICU team. Sending you, Rahouda and the family my love and prayers. God bless you all."

Rhuwayda Nabee-Bukkus said:

"Alhamdulillah this is the best news ever. Well done to the Medical Team. To Ali & Ruwaida and family may the Almighty continue to bless you with good health and strength."

Estelle Juries said:

"To the staff at the hospital, we salute you for your dedication for caring for being there for everything u doing for each and every patient and we also thank your families."

