Who is Noel Fielding's wife? Everything you need to know about DJ Lliana Bird

Noel Fielding is a well-known English actor, comedian, and presenter. As a public figure, fans always want to know what goes on behind the talent. It is also true that behind every successful man, there is a supportive woman. So who is Noel Fielding's wife? When did Noel Fielding have a baby? Herein are all the details you need to know.

Noel Fielding (right) and DJ Lliana Bird met in 2010.

Source: Getty Images

Lliana's fame is linked to her husband Noel Fielding, although she also has an equally successful career as a Radio X presenter, published author, actor, and philanthropist. So, how did the two meet? Keep reading to have all the juicy details regarding Noel Fielding's wife and children.

Noel Fielding's wife: early life and education

What is Lliana Bird's age? The British radio presenter was born on 17th August 1981 in London. She is 39 years in 2021. Birdy has not shared many details regarding her life before fame.

Noel Fielding's wife attended the University of Bristol from 2000 to 2003. She pursued a Bachelor of Science (BSc) course in Experimental Psychology. This explains her love for science despite choosing a career path in the entertainment industry.

Noel Fielding's marriage

Noel Fielding and Lliana Bird have two daughters.

Source: Getty Images

Noel Fielding and wife Lliana Bird started dating in 2010 and have been happy together ever since. So, how did Noel Fielding meet his wife? Their paths crossed when Birdy starred in several episodes of Noel Fielding's The Mighty Boosh show on BBC Three TV and his Luxury Comedy series.

When did Noel Fielding have a baby? The couple is blessed with two daughters. Their firstborn is called Dali Fielding-Bird, born in 2018, and he was named after the comedian's favourite artist, Salvador Dali. The second born is known as Iggy Fielding-Bird and was welcomed to the world in October 2020. Noel Fielding's family resides in Highgate, North London.

DJ Lliana Bird's career as a radio and TV presenter

Lliana Bird has extensive experience as a British radio presenter and DJ. She started as a radio news reporter and currently works at Radio X, a leading English radio channel, as a Sunday evening show host. The DJ is also the host of a weekly podcast called Geek Chic's Weird Science, as well as a co-host on another show known as Get It Off Your Breasts.

Other channels that Noel Fielding's wife has worked with include BBC Three Counties Radio, Virgin Radio, XFM (2007 to 2015), and Capital Radio. She has also made appearances on a number of television shows as a host, including online stations on TFTV, XFM TV, and Springwatch on BBC (2016).

DJ Lliana Bird's acting career

As an actor, Noel Fielding's wife Birdy had been part of several stage productions, including the following.

Fiddler on the Roof held at The Lyric Theatre

held at The Lyric Theatre The Christmas Cock-up held at the Cockpit Theatre

held at the Cockpit Theatre Boom-bang-a-bang at the Etcetera Theatre

Apart from acting, she is also a theatre producer. Her theatrical company, known as Bird & Be with Phoebe Barran, was launched in 2009. Its initial project was The Tin Horizon, held at Theatre 503. The other project was The Duke in Darkness (2013).

DJ Lliana Bird has made several television appearances, including The Mighty Boosh and her husband's Luxury Comedy series. She has also tried to utilize her skills in filmmaking. One of her notable film credits is a short movie called Snapshots that had great actors, including Mark Benton and Paul Kaye.

DJ Lliana Bird's writing and philanthropy

DJ Lliana Bird is an accomplished author, philanthropist, and actress.

Source: Getty Images

Noel Fielding's partner is also an accomplished author. One of her notable writing credits is her book The Mice Who Sing for Sex and other weird tales from the world of science. She co-wrote the book with Dr Jack Lewis, her co-host on the Geek Chic Weird Science program, and she released it in 2016. Her other work of literature is her regular contribution to a column of The Huffington Post, covering topics of societal importance.

The Radio X presenter is active in humanitarian work and uses any chance she gets to help those in need. She is one of the founders of Choose Love, formerly known as Help Refugees, which looks after the welfare of refugees. She is also one of the people that established The Kindly Collective in 2017 to mobilize resources that take care of the wellbeing of children, creatures, and women.

Noel Fielding's wife, DJ Lliana Bird, is indeed a woman who wears many hats. She has managed to keep her family together, help society, have a successful radio career, and become a published author. She has lived by her quote, you do not need permission to help others, and her existence remains a benefit to society.

