Zenande Mfenyana Celebrates Her Parents Finally Getting the Covid 19 Vaccine

Zenande Mfenyana took to social media to share some wonderful news about her beloved parents to her followers

The actress shared that her parents have finally been vaccinated for Covid-19 and she couldn't be any happier

Mzansi social media users took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the current vaccine rollout

The Queen actress Zenande Mfenyana is super grateful for the fact that her parents have finally received their Covid-19 jabs. Taking to social media, Zenande celebrated the news and let her followers know what had just happened. She posted:

"My parents got their 2 shots each. When I say Queenstown is fast, Queenstown is fast! Iyabulela ilali."

Mzansi is starting to get serious about people getting vaccinated, especially those who are elderly. This will surely help with curbing the spread of the dreaded virus. Zenande is thrilled with the news.

Zenande Mfenyana is happy because her parents are one step closer to being safer from Covid-19. Image: @zenandemfenyana

Mzansi social media users commented on Zenande's post with their thoughts

It's a good thing for people to get vaccinated and Mzansi social media users surely understand that. They took to the comments section of the post to share how they feel about it.

@MarlonD03258397 said:

"Plead with them to keep on masking up cause most people have not yet got jabs out there."

@Renico40mc1 commented:

"See, Queenstown people mindset are a little bit different from the East London, ones."

@NeoMerafi said:

"My mother got her second one yesterday… Happy days."

@dunyidunyi commented:

"Mtata as well sisi…both my folks and my grandparents received their shots. EC is slowly but surely coming to the party."

Zenande Mfenyana is proud of her daughter growing up in a bilingual home

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi actress Zenande Mfenyana is super proud of the fact that her daughter is growing up in a bilingual home. The topic of children growing up and speaking English has been hot on Mzansi's mouths and Zenande tweeted:

"My daughter is growing up in a bilingual home. Sekgowa re tla si bona haya ko crèche (We'll see English when she goes to crèche). Okwangoku sibekha phambili, asimanga. (For now we look forward, we are not waiting)."

The actress doesn't want to make English the main focal point of her daughter growing up and wants her to be able to speak African languages before she starts focusing on learning English.

