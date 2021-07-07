Man Sends 'I Love You' to Wife's Male Friend Using Her Whatsapp, Gets a Reply

A married man who had grown suspicious that his wife may be involved in extra-marital affairs took on the task of carrying out an investigation himself

He DMed one of her male friends using her Whatsapp with an 'I love you' message and got an emoji in reply

Photo of the chat screenshot has sparked mixed reactions on social media with many knocking the man for having insecurity issues

A man was left stunned after he resorted to private chat his wife's male friends to verify if she was cheating on him.

The man got ahold of the lady's Whatsapp and sent a man an 'I love you' message, as seen in a photo shared by @thetattleroom on Instagram.

The man suspicion was disappointed Photo Credit: @thetattleroom

The unsuspecting male friend replied to the message with an emoji that expressed shock.

The 'detective' husband then responded:

"Nah her husband dey chat you ooo...just trying to know if you are also part of the people messaging her at the back.

"You passed the test sir."

Outrage trail his action

His approach and action angered many social media users and earned him backlash as people thought he had insecurity and trust issues.

@deethee011 wrote:

"Pele.. Mr examiner… o ni “you passed the test” MENT ‼️"

@simplifola said:

"What if the guy wasn’t in the mood to reply “I love you too” ?"

@mz_chubie remarked:

"This one will give himself self made Bp."

@umarjheema stated:

"Ah,so what if he said I love u back."

@iam_duzzynatty commented:

"Na this one go follow him wife go cheat and still be watchman."

@miles_ijams wrote:

"That's a very dumb n insecure thing to even thing."

