Cassper Nyovest will be showing off his varied creative skills on the box after telling his fans he will be featuring in a television show

Cassper Nyovest said that the exciting adventure will be completed in less than a month and the deal includes a humanitarian donation

The musician's new move adds on his recent pursuit in the sneakers business with Drip and Root of Fame

South African superstar rapper Cassper Nyovest is set to display his television skills and express his infectiously funny personality in a new TV show, as confirmed by himself on social media on Wednesday night.

Soon after the recent launches of his shoe line Root of Fame and the investment partnership with Drip, the Mahikeng-born musician has now added a TV show to his list of creative business endeavours.

An excited Nyovest shared the news on Twitter, as quoted by sahiphopmag:

“Boom! More good news!!! I'm working on a new TV show that'll be airing in a few weeks and the producers of the show hit me up last night saying they want to donate 100K to #SaveNompilo.

“They just sent me proof of payment. This is truly God working. 2M HERE WE COME!” he concluded.

The 30-year-old rapper's Twitter followers expressed their eagerness to see the new project:

@RealEvidence3 said:

"When Cassper speaks, the masses follow, God bless you Cassper, and the team."

@NkhosiLa said:

"Out of all these DONATIONS I haven't seen a donation from the S.A government... but the thank you @casspernyovest for doing such an amazing thing to help Nompilo."

Meanwhile, no added details were included in the update. It remains to be revealed what the show will be about and where it will be broadcasted.

