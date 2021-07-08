Mourners have gathered at Mutodi Neshehe's funeral service which is currently underway this Thursday, 8 July

Veteran Mzansi thespian Rosie Motene shared that the late Muvhango actor's burial was expected to start at 11.30am at Westpark Cemetery

According to reports, Mutodi's family, friends honoured his life in an unusual way on Wednesday, 7 July with a drive-through memorial service due to Covid-19 rules

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Mutodi Neshehe's funeral is currently taking place this Thursday, 8 July. The late Muvhango and Generations actor passed away last week. His cause of death has not been revealed yet.

The award-winning star's funeral is currently underway in Johannesburg, according to reports. The media personality's funeral service began at 8am.

Muvhango's Mutodi Neshehe's funeral is currently underway. Image: @mutodi1

Source: Instagram

Veteran Mzansi actress Rosie Motene shared the funeral details of the thespian on Instagram. According to Rosie, the funeral service was held at Doxa Deo Church and his burial was expected to begin at 11.30am at Westpark Cemetery.

TshisaLIVE reports that Mutodi's family, friends and fans celebrated his life in an unusual fashion on Wednesday with a drive-through memorial service held in his honour. This was due to the current alert Level 4 lockdown in Mzansi.

Using the hashtag #RIPMutodiNeshehe, fans and celebs took to social media t say their last goodbyes to the popular actor. Check out some of the comments below:

theauthorsspace commented:

"Nxese my Sister. May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace."

quintusjansen wrote:

"What a gentleman he was."

the_motene_princess added:

"This is really heartbreaking. May he rest in peace."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

'Muvhango' and 'Generations' star Mutodi Neshehe passes away

In related news, Briefly News reported that actor Mutodi Neshehe has passed on. The former Muvhango star's family confirmed in a statement that he died on Thursday evening, 1 June. The thespian is known in Mzansi for his role in Muvhango as Ndalamo Mukwevho.

He also played the role of Karabo Moroka's second husband in Generations back in the day.

The award-winning actor's brother INPHASeDJ, who is also rapper Gigi Lamayne's DJ, took to Twitter and shared the sad news. According to TimesLIVE, the family said in a statement:

"It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mutodi Neshehe on July 1, 2021. He was our brother, uncle, father, mentor, role model and actor."

Condolences and tributes poured in on social media when the news of the loving father of two's death broke. The hashtag #RIPMutodiNeshehe trended on Twitter.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za