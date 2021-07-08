One of the first conjoined twins separated in Ghana, Lydia Awui Eugenia sent the message to Nana Aba Anamoah

Awui Eugenia wished the Bansah conjoined twins who are set to undergo surgery well

Her message followed a recent gesture by the media personality who raised funds towards the surgery of the Bansah twins

Ghana's first separated Siamese twins have sent a heartwarming message to the media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, following the Bansah babies' development.

The general manager of GHOne TV/Starr FM joined a fundraising campaign to raise funds for the conjoined Bansah twins, who needed R720k to undergo urgent surgery.

One of Ghana's first separated conjoined twins, Lydia Awui Eugenia, sent a heartwarming message to Nana Aba Anamoah, whose tremendous gesture helped to fetch over R1.2 million towards the surgery for the Bansah twins.

"Good evening Aunty Nana Aba, I am Lydia Awui Eugenia, together with my twin sister Linda, we are the first surviving operated conjoined twins in Ghana

''I have been an ardent follower [of you] on TV and social media. Just recently, I saw your post about the handsome conjoined twins who need help,'' her post read.

Awui Eugenia continued:

''After seeing them, I cried my heart reminiscing what I'm told we went through. I became happy at the same time sad seeing them enduring what we endured some time ago. But glory is to God that today my sister and I have grown up to be beautifully and wonderfully wonderful to the glory of God.''

Nana Aba Anamoah shared the message from the twins on her social media page, which has gathered sweet reactions.

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo has offered to bear the cost of surgery for the Bansah conjoined twins.

Lydia and Linda Awui were born conjoined and needed to undergo surgery to be separated but their family were cash-strapped.

Then-president Jerry Rawlings intervened and provided the necessary funding for the procedure.

The Awui sisters were separated at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in 1999, three months after their birth.

Twenty years later, the sisters and their parents, Eunice and Benjamin Awui, in the company of one of the doctors, Dr Appeadu-Mensah, a pediatric surgeon who undertook the landmark surgery, paid a visit to ex-president Rawlings in 2019 to thank him.

