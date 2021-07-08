Halala: Gomora’s Siya Xaba Expands His Wings, Directs 1st Movie 'Carrots'

Former Gomora star Siya Xaba is spreading his wings within the South African entertainment and film industry

The talented actor has directed his own movie titled Carrots which is currently streaming on Showmax

The short film stars popular thespians such as Ama Qamata and Siphesihle Ndaba, who were his co-stars in Gomora

Former Gomora star Siya Xaba has just proved that he is not only a talented actor. He is also a movie director.

The thespian, who was known as Langa Ndaba in Gomora, took to social media on Wednesday, 7 July to share that his new movie Carrots is now streaming on Showmax.

Siya also told his fans on Instagram that his first movie as a director stars his former Gomora castmates Siphesihle Ndaba and Ama Qamata. The star's fans and industry mates took to his comment section to congratulate him.

Check out some of their comments below:

Siphesihle Ndaba commented:

"So dope! So proud of you bro!"

eddie_ramohlale said:

"This is phenomenal."

milanrendall wrote:

"A visionary! Keep shining my brother!"

mzwa_ngomz commented:

"Congratulations Man. May God continue blessing you abundantly."

kgomotsotlhapane said:

"I'm definitely watching it tonight."

dainty.erii added:

"Going to watch it now!!!"

According to ZAlebs, Gomora viewers were shook by the news of Siya's exit after his character died when his dad’s wife Gladys set Mam Sonto’s tavern on fire.

