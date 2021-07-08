Democratic Alliance Wants Parliament to Reconvene to Discuss Jacob Zuma

DA leader John Steenhuisen sent a written note to National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise regarding former president Jacob Zuma

Steenhuisen has requested that Parliament reconvene to discuss the issues surrounding the former president

Zuma had allegedly sent in a few applications to avoid jail time and Bheki Cele allegedly did not want to arrest him until the court cases were completed

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen has reportedly sent a letter to the National Assembly requesting that Parliament convenes for an urgent debate. The letter was sent to speaker Thandi Modise with regards to the sentencing of former president Jacob Zuma.

The DA requested that Police Minister Bheki Cele and President Cyril Ramaphosa 'step up and speak up' in defence of the South African Constitution. This follows the news of Zuma's 15-month jail sentence.

Zuma had sent two applications in to avoid his prison time and Cele had written to the Constitutional Court asking for clarity on the effect of the arrest amid the court case process. This was heavily criticised by the opposition party.

The DA has called for Parliament to reconvene as soon as possible to debate on Jacob Zuma's issues. Image: Unkel/ullstein bild and WIKUS DE WET/AFP

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

eNCA reported that the DA wants Parliament to intervene in the issues surrounding the former president. Steenhuisen stated that there cannot be various rules for citizens and for supporters of Msholozi who attended a 'super-spreader event'.

A report by SowetanLIVE stated that Steenhuisen said that Parliament admitted, in recent years, to failing in executing certain duties. This includes holding executives to account and it was said to be something that Parliament sought to have changed in the future.

Former president Jacob Zuma will allegedly be eligible for parole a quarter way into his sentence

Briefly News earlier reported that Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola confirmed the decision to parole Zuma at a future date during a media briefing outside the facility on Thursday.

According to reports, Zuma began his sentence on Thursday after he handed himself to authorities an hour before the deadline for his arrest was executed at his Nkandla homestead in the northern KZN district of uThungulu.

"In his case, there is no stipulation for a non-parole period. This means that the former president will be eligible for parole once a quarter of his sentence has been served," said Lamola.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za