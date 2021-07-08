Lasizwe Dambuza recently reached a new milestone on his awesome YouTube channel that has him buzzing

Sharing the news on social media, Lasizwe revealed that he managed to clock 70k views and that 100k is coming

Fans let Lasizwe know that they will do whatever they can to help him reach the 100k mark and that they are hella proud of him

South African television personality, social media personality, radio host, comedian, actor and vlogger, Lasizwe Dambuza just smashed a viewing milestone on his YouTube channel.

Taking to social media with the utmost pride, Lasizwe made it known that he just managed 70k views and that he is coming for the 100k mark. Yuuuus, get ‘em, babes!

Lasizwe Dambuza just smashed a viewing milestone on his YouTube channel. Image: @lasizwe.

Source: Instagram

Lasizwe posted:

“70 000 000 views dusted. 100 000 000 views, I am coming for you.”

Having worked hard to gain the following that he has, Lasizwe is so deserving of this win, and fans let him know it. They also pledged their support to help Lasizwe smash that 100k mark.

@TekThido told Lasizwe to go for it:

@T_erenity let Lasizwe know that they will be hopping back on his channel to help reach the 100k views:

@Youngprinzy21 let Lasizwe know that he will achieve greatness:

