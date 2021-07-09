DCS Has Opened a Criminal Case After Pics of Zuma in Prison Went Viral

Images of former president Jacob Zuma in the Estcourt Correctional Centre have been stolen and leaked

The pictures were supposed to be used for filing purposes, however, the SD card containing it was stolen from an official

The Department of Correctional Services is now working with the South African Police Service to investigate the matter

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has reportedly opened a criminal case. This follows the alleged theft of images of former president Jacob Zuma's processing at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

The images were stored on an SD card from a camera. DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumal stated that the SD card was stolen from an official who had been assigned to take the images of the former president for filing purposes.

The DCS and SAPS are investigating the matter and Nxumalo stressed that the issue was extremely sensitive. The official who was involved in the matter has been given a suspension notice.

The DCS and SAPS are investigating missing images of Jacob Zuma in prison.

Source: Getty Images

According to News24, Nxumalo stated that the DCS' investigation has revealed that the SD card was allegedly shared with a well-known broadcaster and that they would approach the relevant institutions to take action regarding the matter.

EWN reported the images of Msholozi have already been widely circulated on various social media platforms.

Ronald Lamola reveals that former president Jacob Zuma may receive parole just four months into his sentence

Previously, Briefly News reported that the former president will be eligible for early release after serving a quarter of his 15-month sentence. Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola confirmed the decision to parole Zuma at a future date during a media briefing outside the facility on Thursday.

According to reports, Zuma began his sentence on Thursday after he handed himself to authorities an hour before the deadline for his arrest was executed at his Nkandla homestead in the northern KZN district of uThungulu.

"In his case, there is no stipulation for a non-parole period. This means that the former president will be eligible for parole once a quarter of his sentence has been served," said Lamola.

